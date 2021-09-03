E-scooter rental firms operating in the city (Voi, Tier and Lime) have also agreed to regulate the speed of the devices. Maximum speeds will be reduced from 25 km/hr to 20 km/hr during the day and 15 km/hr on weeknights (12 a.m. to 5 a.m.)

The City of Helsinki is imposing restrictions on the use of electric scooters from Friday onwards. As part of a trial that will last till the end of the year, the scooters will be out of service from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. on weekends.

The ubiquitous e-scooters have become a popular means of travel since they were first launched in the city in 2019. However, they have been associated with numerous accidents and injuries this summer.

Facilities such as the Meilahti Emergency Department and Töölö Hospital have reported a sharp rise in scooter-related injuries since May. A significant number of e-scooter accidents have reportedly occurred due to intoxication, particularly late at night on weekends.

The City of Helsinki will be monitoring the effects of the new restrictions to determine whether they have an impact on the number of e-scooter accidents. Depending on the results of the trial, the city could extend the weekend ban and speed regulations beyond 2021.



Tahira Sequeira

Helsinki Times