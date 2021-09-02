The study, which compared 1,662 universities across 99 countries and regions, ranked the University of Helsinki 101st. Institutions are evaluated based on their performance in five key area s: teaching (the learning environment); research (quantity and quality, income and reputation); international perspective (in terms of staff, students and research); citations (influence on research) and industry income (knowledge transfer).

The University of Helsinki is the only Finnish university that has been included among the top 201 universities in the 2022 World University Rankings by education magazine Times Higher Education (THE).

The University of Oxford in the U.K. was declared the best university (public or private) in the world for the sixth year in a row. The California Institute of Technology (U.S.) and Harvard University (U.S.) tied for second place, while Stanford University (U.S.) was ranked fourth.

Universities in the U.S. took eight of the top 10 spots, reinforcing the country’s dominance in higher education. This year’s rankings took the impact of COVID-19 research into account.

Asian countries in particular received a significant boost from publishing research on the virus, with China ascending the ranks to get two universities (Peking and Tsinghua) in the top 20.

Among Nordic countries, Sweden placed highest with the Karolinska Institute at 39. Four other universities from Sweden made it into the rankings. Denmark had three universities listed in the top 100, while Norway had one.

Tahira Sequeira

Helsinki Times