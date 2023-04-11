Maria Ohisalo, the current leader of the Finnish Green Party, has announced that she will not seek re-election as party leader at the upcoming party congress in June. Ohisalo has been the party leader for two terms of two years each, as well as serving as Finland's Minister of the Interior from 2019 to 2021 and as Minister of the Environment and Climate Change since 2022.

Ohisalo's leadership has been marked by a number of crises that have affected Finland, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Europe, the energy crisis, and inflation.

Despite these challenges, she has emphasized the progress that the Green Party has made in advancing its goals during her tenure.

"In the past four years, despite everything going on around us, the Greens' goals have advanced more than perhaps ever before," Ohisalo said. "We have done extensive work on climate change, made historic investments in nature conservation, restored the dignity of education and carried out the social and healthcare reform, reduced inequality, and strengthened Finland's security by joining NATO."

However, the Green Party suffered a defeat in the spring parliamentary elections, and Ohisalo has taken full responsibility for the party's poor showing.

"I take full responsibility for the election defeat as party leader. We lost in many ways, in different parts of the country and among different groups of people. Now is the time to pause and think about the future direction," Ohisalo said.

Despite her decision not to seek re-election, Ohisalo expressed her support for whoever is chosen as her successor.

"At this summer's party congress, people will be elected to the party's leadership positions again. I am not available for re-election as the party leader. Whoever is chosen as my successor will have my full support," she said.

Ohisalo thanked the Green Party members and supporters for their cooperation and encouragement over the years.

"I have received a tremendous amount of support from the Green Party members and people throughout Finland during all these years. Thank you so much for your encouragement, even in the aftermath of the election defeat," she said.

The decision not to seek re-election by Ohisalo opens up a new chapter for the Finnish Green Party, as they will need to choose a new leader to guide them into the future. It remains to be seen who will be chosen as Ohisalo's successor and how they will build on the progress that has been made under her leadership.

