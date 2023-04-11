Helsingin Sanomat wrote last week that the poll results aligned well with the election results particularly in regards to the three largest parties, the National Coalition, Finns Party and Social Democratic Party. Each of the three parties outperformed the opinion polls by 0.6–1.2 percentage points.

THE LAST PRE-ELECTION POLLS of YLE and Helsingin Sanomat fared rather well at predicting the results of the parliamentary elections held in Finland on Sunday, 2 April.

The National Coalition, for example, beat the polls by a point with its vote share of 20.8 per cent. The Finns Party won 20.1 per cent of the votes, outperforming the final polls by 0.6–0.9 points. The popularity of the populist right-wing party has proven particularly difficult to measure, as it has outperformed in parliamentary elections and underperformed in municipal elections relative to pre-election polls.

The polls were off the mark notably in regards to the Green League and Left Alliance, the vote shares of which – 7.0 and 7.1 per cent, respectively – fell 1.2–2.0 points short of the last pre-election polls.

YLE’s polls are conducted by Taloustutkimus, Helsingin Sanomat’s by Kantar Public.

Sakari Nurmela, the research director at Kantar Public, told Helsingin Sanomat on Thursday that opinion polls should not be regarded as predictions but rather as snapshots of the polling period.

“The measurements did reflect the big picture of the elections for some time,” he reminded, rejecting the notion that the polling methodology could create skewness in the sample. “I do think that this time a measurement could provide indications about the much-discussed phenomenon of tactical voting, for example. Our data was collected about a week before the elections, and these sort of decisions are usually made at the last moment.”

Both the Green League and Left Alliance have attributed their poor performance partly to tactical voting – their supporters voting for the Social Democrats in an attempt to prevent a right-wing ruling coalition from emerging.

The polls use a so-called correction coefficient.

The respondents are asked not only which party they would vote for if the elections were held now, but also which party they voted for in the previous elections. The distribution of votes in the previous elections can then be compared to the poll responses to determine whether adjustments are required.

“Whenever you ask people about a particular thing, it’s always a bit inaccurate and uncertain,” reminded Nurmela. “In a couple of years, some may have forgotten how they voted and some may have ‘forgotten’ deliberately.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT