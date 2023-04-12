YLE on Tuesday revealed that the number of policy makers who hold elected offices on three levels of administration increased from 85 to 104 in the parliamentary elections organised in Finland on 2 April. Another 72 lawmakers hold a seat on a municipal council and four on a county council in addition to their duties in the Parliament.

MOST MEMBERS of the Finnish Parliament are serving simultaneously on a county and municipal council.

Only 20 Members of the Parliament are thereby only involved in national decision making in the newly started electoral term.

Anni Jäntti, a university teacher at Tampere University, stated to the public broadcasting company that the increase in lawmakers with such triple duties was to some extent expected given the advantage the election system gives to people with visibility.

“Over half of the Parliament now has a triple role, meaning the concentration of power is continuing,” she said.

The share of lawmakers with responsibilities on three levels of administration stands at around 50 per cent for all parliamentary parties. The National Coalition has the lead, with 29 of its 48 lawmakers also involved in decision-making at the county and municipal level.

“I must say that this is a difficult scheduling exercise. So far it’s been working, but there’s a lot of work,” Jukka Kopra (NCP), a lawmaker with a seat on the city council of Lappeenranta and well-being services county council of South Karelia, commented on the difficulty of juggling the three roles to YLE.

Kopra stated that parliamentary duties take precedence over other work, adding that he would consider relinquishing his seat on either the county or municipal council were his parliamentary duties to increase due to, for example, a role in the government.

Jäntti identified a total of four lenses for assessing lawmakers with triple duties: legal questions such as disqualification and incapacity, the concentration of political power and its impact on the transparency of decision making, conflicts of interest, and the time use of policy makers.

Miko Bergbom (PS) confirmed to the public broadcaster that he intends to honour his campaign promise of relinquishing his seat on both the county and municipal council if he is elected to the Parliament. He estimated that performing all three roles would be time and resource consuming in a way that would probably undermine the quality of his work in the Parliament.

He also perceived possible conflicts of interest in the overlapping roles of a county councillor and Member of Parliament.

“If you think about the past electoral term, we had ministers with seats on county councils who knew exactly what kind of decisions the government would be sending their way,” he said, stopping short of condemning his party comrades should they hold a ministerial portfolio after the coalition formation process.

“This is my personal view, not that of the [Finns Party]. Everyone can make their decision themselves. Some may be superhumans and feel that they have enough time, but I see it differently.”

Bergbom, a first-term Member of the Parliament, holds a seat on the municipal council of Sastamala and the well-being services county council of Pirkanmaa.

While Jäntti does not believe relinquishing a seat on a municipal or local council would permanently damage the reputation of a politician, she added that the situation can be tricky especially for top vote getters. For example, Bergbom, with his over 10,000 votes in the parliamentary elections, could face some pressure from his party to leverage his popularity in upcoming municipal and county elections.

Markus Lohi (Centre) told YLE that he has decided to curtail his responsibilities by serving only as an ordinary councillor on the city council or Rovaniemi and well-being services county of Lapland. Lohi also has a seat on the board of Keva, the supervisory board of Finnish Innovation Fund (Sitra), the board of trustees for the Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela), and the supervisory board of Fennia.

Lohi pointed out that being involved at several levels of administration could also enable lawmakers to witness first hand the effects of laws adopted by the Parliament.

A change could nonetheless be warranted, he conceded. He said Finland should consider adopting a similar system than Sweden, where lawmakers themselves principally limit the number of elected offices to two at a time.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT