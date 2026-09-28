The Labour Institute for Economic Research estimates that purchasing power among the lowest-income tenth of households will fall 3.5 per cent in 2026. The highest-income tenth is set to record a 2.2 per cent increase.

Finland’s household purchasing power is moving in different directions across income groups, with the lowest earners losing ground while incomes at the top support spending power, according to new data from Labore .

Across 2023 to 2026, the difference in purchasing power growth between the two groups exceeds 16 percentage points, Labore said. Renters and single-parent households face some of the weakest developments.

“Purchasing power among the lowest income households has deteriorated for several years, and that trend won’t reverse in 2026,” Labore senior researcher Milla Nyyssölä said in a statement. She said differences in income developments, rather than prices, explain the gap.

Labore described the decline among the lowest-income households as unusual when compared with earlier economic cycles in Finland.

The figures come as consumer confidence has lost some of the gains recorded during recent months.

Statistics Finland said its consumer confidence indicator fell to -4.9 in September from -3.0 in August. The figure stood at -6.6 a year earlier, while the long-term average since 1995 is -2.9.

The September survey covered 1,157 people living in Finland and was conducted between 1 and 17 September.

Consumers reported weaker views of both their household finances and Finland’s economy. Some 28 per cent said their finances were worse than a year earlier, compared with 25 per cent who reported an improvement.

Half of respondents said Finland’s economy had weakened from a year earlier. Eighteen per cent thought it had strengthened.

Statistics Finland senior actuary Pertti Kangassalo said a similar fall in confidence occurred across the EU. He said the coming months would show whether September represented a temporary change or a broader slowdown in the recovery in sentiment.

Concerns about employment also persisted. Forty-four per cent expected unemployment in Finland to increase over the next year, against 25 per cent who expected a decline. Among employed respondents, 27 per cent thought their personal risk of unemployment or temporary lay-off had increased.

Spending plans remained restrained. Only 15 per cent considered September a favourable time for expensive purchases. Thirty-seven per cent planned to reduce spending on durable goods during the next year, while 13 per cent expected to spend more.

Cars stood out from the broader trend. Seventeen per cent said they definitely or possibly planned to buy a car within 12 months, a level not recorded since 2021, according to Statistics Finland.

Borrowing plans also increased despite consumers viewing the period as poor for taking out loans. Nineteen per cent planned to borrow within the next year.

Another 12 per cent were considering buying a home or building one, while 17 per cent planned home renovations.

HT