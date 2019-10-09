IN TODAY'S ROUNDUP OF THE BEST PHOTOS from around the world, we lead with a photo taken outside the US Supreme Court today, where judges are deliberating over whether to include workplace protections for LGBT people as a part of the Civil Rights Act. We also have photos from an airplane graveyard in Thailand, protests in Quito, and baby sea turtles in Costa Rica.

Protestors take cover from tear gas fired by police during protests in the Ecuadorian capital, Quito, which have spiralled this week following a decision by the government to scrap fuel subsidies.

Tourists take photos at a so-called 'airplane graveyard' in the suburbs of Bangkok, which has become an unlikely tourist attraction in recent months.

The first of 157 baby sea turtles released into the sea in Costa Rica today, which have grown in a protected environment to prevent population numbers falling due to poaching.

