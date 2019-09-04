TECH GIANT GOOGLE HAS OPENED a 'Digital Garage' in central Helsinki with the express purpose of providing skills, experience, and expertise to jobseekers and entrepreneurs in the capital.

The new space is open to everyone, but will have a special focus on those looking to enroll in workshops for digital skills and who wish to learn how to navigate Finland's tech scene.

The space occupies a sprawling building on Kluuvikatu and is open to children as well as adults. Google has stated that they aim to educate over 10,000 Finns over the course of the next year.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva