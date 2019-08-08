The public broadcaster reported this morning that support for the populist right-wing opposition party slipped by 0.1 percentage points to 19.6 per cent between July and August, leaving it with a comfortable 2.8 percentage point-advantage over second-placed National Coalition.

THE FINNS PARTY remains clearly the most popular political party in Finland, according to the latest opinion poll commissioned by YLE.

Popular support for the ruling five-party coalition has increased for the first time since the parliamentary elections organised in April 2019, added YLE.

The Social Democratic Party was the choice of 16.3 per cent (+0.2), the Green League the choice of 15.1 per cent (+0.8) and the Centre Party the choice of 12.6 per cent (+0.9) of respondents. The Left Alliance and the Swedish People’s Party contrastively saw their popularity decrease – the former by 0.1 percentage points to 8.7 per cent and the latter by 0.3 percentage points to 4.3 per cent.

“The ruling parties now have a combined approval rating of 57 per cent. The government has a mandate to govern,” summarised Tuomo Turja, the research director at Taloustutkimus.

The Finnish market research company interviewed a total of 2,451 people for the poll between 8 July and 6 August. Over one in seven (1,749) of the respondents were able and willing to reveal which party would receive their vote if the parliamentary elections were held today.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi