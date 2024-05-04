Scheduled for May 16 at Ääniwalli, the concert will feature performances by artists such as Arppa, Asa, Elias Gould, F, Julia Delgado, Lyyti (solo), Mira Shatat, Paleface, Tonium 4plays Plutonium 74, Q, Raappana, and Suad. DJs Kenno, SoulllJay (Funky Amigos), and Smokey & Critical Moss will provide rhythm throughout the night.

Several prominent Finnish musicians are coming together for "Concert for Palestine," a charitable event following the successful Art Patronage initiative, which raised an impressive €12,042 for Medical Aid for Palestinians and the Finnish Palestine Network through the sale of works donated by 95 artists.

The artists participating in the Art Patronage and Concert for Palestine initiatives are showing their support for equality and human rights by advocating for Palestine. The United Nations' third article states that everyone has the right to life, liberty, and personal security. The events emphasize the need for change and the importance of basic rights for Palestinians.

The events are being held in response to the critical situation in Palestine and to harness the potential to help. Funds raised from the Art Patronage – Art Sale for Palestine and Concert for Palestine events will be donated entirely to Medical Aid for Palestinians, which provides healthcare services in the West Bank and Gaza and advocates for Palestinians' rights to health and dignity, and to Sumud, the Finnish Palestine Network, which works to end Israeli apartheid, occupation, and colonialism, while advocating for Palestinian human and political rights.

