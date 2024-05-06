“The weather will get colder as the week progresses. We won’t get anywhere close to temperatures near the 20-degree mark. Even 10 degrees may be hard to come by,” Kristian Roine , a meteorologist at Foreca, stated to Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday.

Saturday was the warmest day of the spring, with the temperature climbing to 22.3°C in Kumpula, Helsinki. Yesterday temperatures fell to around 15°C, and the rapid cooling is forecast to continue today, with temperatures forecast to hover at about 10°C. On Thursday, temperatures across the country are to vary between 3–7°C, according to Roine.

In Lapland, he added, the mercury is to stay around the freezing point for the entire of the week.

Also rains are forecast for this week. Roine said to Helsingin Sanomat that light showers will form in eastern and northern parts of the country on Tuesday. “They may come in the form of snow or sleet,” he told.

The next rainy front will arrive in western parts of the country in the early hours of Thursday, with snowfall a possibility especially before the day dawns.

“The same rains will mostly take the form of water in the afternoon. Light snowfall can spread to Western Lapland also on Thursday. In terms of accumulation, we’re talking about a few centimetres,” commented Roine.

Southern and Central Finland, meanwhile, are forecast to see scattered showers on Thursday. The humid front is to move overnight over eastern parts of of the country, bringing the possibility of snow or sleet in the region.

“Savonia may wake up to find new snow on the ground on Friday. The current forecast points to about five centimetres of snow mainly in Southern Savonia,” he said.

The cold and erratic weather is forecast to continue next weekend, with overnight snowfall expected in central and northern areas of Finland. In the southernmost parts of the country, though, snow is unlikely unless the centre of the low-pressure system moves over another part of the country, noted Roine.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT