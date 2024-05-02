In 2023, SEY Finnish Animal Protection's member organizations took in 161 dogs by government order, a significant increase from the 101 dogs received in the previous year.

As the economic situation tightens, an increasing number of Finnish pet owners are relinquishing their animals, according to recent data from SEY Finnish Animal Protection. This trend is exacerbated by the large number of pets acquired during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many owners now unable to afford their upkeep.

The rise indicates a growing inability among pet owners to provide adequate care due to financial constraints.

Maria Eiskop, SEY’s Communications Manager, expressed concerns that were initially raised during the pandemic. "During the corona times, many adopted pets to improve their daily lives. We were worried even then that pets were being acquired too readily. Now, with inflation, people have less money, and many households are in financial distress. This situation is reflected in the increased number of dogs being neglected and pets being given up more frequently," Eiskop explained.

In addition to the dogs taken in by authorities, SEY's member organizations and volunteer animal protection advisors report a significant rise in voluntarily surrendered animals. In these cases, owners have sought help from SEY's volunteers upon realizing they can no longer care for their pets themselves.

Most of SEY’s 39 member organizations focus on caring for homeless cats, seeking new homes for them whenever possible. Last year, these organizations cared for about 3,700 cats. The demand for assistance from pet owners has increased, particularly for help with behavioral issues in pets as well as financial aid for basic upkeep and veterinary costs.

The work of SEY and its volunteers is crucial in addressing the welfare of both domestic and wild animals in Finland. Last year, SEY's volunteers took care of approximately 2,500 injured or motherless wild animals, which often suffer due to habitat destruction and traffic accidents.

“Our society has a moral and legal obligation to help wildlife in need. Assistance for wild animals largely depends on volunteer efforts,” Eiskop noted, underscoring the critical role of volunteers in supporting SEY’s mission.

SEY also provides easily accessible advice for anyone concerned about an animal's wellbeing or seeking guidance on proper animal care. Their advisors can refer cases to animal protection authorities if necessary, helping to bridge the gap for those hesitant to contact officials directly.

As SEY continues to navigate the challenges brought by the economic downturn, the need for more volunteers and financial resources remains paramount to support the increasing number of animals requiring aid.

HT