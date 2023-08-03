HELSINKI FINLAND

People in the Itis shopping centre in Helsinki on 17 July 2023. Statistics Finland’s preliminary data suggest that the rise in consumer prices picked up pace between June and July, driven by price increases in culture and recreation-related products and services. (Roni Rekomaa – Lehtikuva)

INFLATION gained momentum in Finland in July.

Statistics Finland on Monday reported that its harmonised consumer price index crept up by 0.3 per cent between June and July, translating to a year-on-year increase of 4.2 per cent in July. Prices rose last month particularly for culture and recreation-related products and services, by 8.6 per cent from the previous year.

The prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 8.3 per cent, those of hotel and restaurant services by 7.4 per cent and those of communication products and services by 6.6 per cent year-on-year.

The most significant month-on-month rises were recorded for culture and recreation-related products and services (1.1%) and alcohol and tobacco products (0.9%).

Consumer prices went down from the previous year in two of the 12 categories incorporated in the index: by 4.0 per cent in transport and 2.8 per cent in health. Compared with June, the most notable price drops took place in the health (1.3%), and furniture, house appliance and routine household maintenance (1.1%) categories.

Statistics Finland’s harmonised consumer price index excludes factors such as owner-occupied housing costs, interests on consumer and other forms of credit or the vehicle tax.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

