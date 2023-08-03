Statistics Finland on Monday reported that its harmonised consumer price index crept up by 0.3 per cent between June and July, translating to a year-on-year increase of 4.2 per cent in July. Prices rose last month particularly for culture and recreation-related products and services, by 8.6 per cent from the previous year.

The prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 8.3 per cent, those of hotel and restaurant services by 7.4 per cent and those of communication products and services by 6.6 per cent year-on-year.

The most significant month-on-month rises were recorded for culture and recreation-related products and services (1.1%) and alcohol and tobacco products (0.9%).

Consumer prices went down from the previous year in two of the 12 categories incorporated in the index: by 4.0 per cent in transport and 2.8 per cent in health. Compared with June, the most notable price drops took place in the health (1.3%), and furniture, house appliance and routine household maintenance (1.1%) categories.

Statistics Finland’s harmonised consumer price index excludes factors such as owner-occupied housing costs, interests on consumer and other forms of credit or the vehicle tax.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT