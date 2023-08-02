The Finnish Food Authority on Tuesday said it has ordered all farms where bird-flu infections have been detected to cull all their minks on grounds that minks are physiologically susceptible to contracting both the avian and regular influenza and, as a result, able to function as an intermediary host where the avian flu mutates into a strain that can transmit to humans.

THREE FUR FARMS in Finland have been ordered to cull altogether 70,000 animals in a bid to prevent the spread of the avian influenza, reports YLE.

Culling orders for foxes and common raccoon dogs will be issued on a case-by-case basis.

Terhi Laaksonen, the director of animal health and welfare at the Finnish Food Authority, told YLE on Tuesday that around 70,000 animals, including 30,000 minks and 40,000 foxes, will consequently be culled at three fur farms.

“The exact number is still unknown, though, because we’ve only made the culling decision for three fur farms,” she stated.

The avian influenza has been detected at altogether 20 fur farms in Finland. Officers from the Finnish Food Authority are presently looking into another four farms, including one that rears minks. Laaksonen said to the public broadcasting company that the farms that have received culling orders are larger than average, making the early figures high.

“That’s why the initial figures are so high. At the moment, the farms also have a lot of pups, which raises the number of animals to be culled.”

Animalia, the leading animal rights group in Finland, believes fur farming should be banned altogether in order to prevent the avian flu from triggering a pandemic. Heidi Kivekäs, the chief operating officer at Animalia, on Tuesday pointed out in a press release that the industry has been plagued by crises.

“Furs have been sold at a loss already for years, the industry’s export revenue has fallen sharply and fur farms are constantly shutting down. The best solution for the animals, fur-farm entrepreneurs and preventing future pandemics is to discontinue fur farming altogether,” she argued.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT