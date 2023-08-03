“The result indicates that anti-immigrant attitudes are not too often based on personal everyday experiences but rather on images and a fear what’s foreign,” Juho Rahkonen , the director of E2 Research, analysed for the newspaper on Wednesday.

POPULAR SUPPORT for the Finns Party is high particularly in municipalities where immigrants make up only a small share of the population, reveal calculations made by Helsingin Sanomat .

The calculations revealed a sizeable negative correlation (-0.43) between support for the populist right-wing party and share of residents of immigrant backgrounds. A negative correlation between two variables indicates that as one of the variables increases the other tends to decrease, and vice versa.

The Finns Party has spoken extensively about the negative effects of immigration, such as street gangs, but such speech did not translate to a wave of support in large cities, where such effects are visible, highlighted Rahkonen. In Espoo, Helsinki and Turku, for example, support for the party was significantly lower than the national average in the parliamentary elections held in April.

“If the number of immigrants spawned negative attitudes in some people, the Finns Party’s support should be the highest in such places,” he noted.

Vantaa is an exception to the rule: it is one of the strongholds of the right-wing party despite people of immigrant backgrounds making up about 20 per cent of its population. Even in Vantaa, however, support for the party was not terribly higher than the national average, reminded Rahkonen.

He also reminded that attitudes toward immigrants are not the only factor explaining the negative correlation, as there are various reasons to support the Finns Party.

“There’s a lot of support that has nothing to do with attitudes toward immigration,” he said, highlighting that the party is traditionally popular in rural regions, which have smaller immigrant populations than the large cities.

Studies, he added, have nevertheless shown that immigration is a very important theme for supporters of the Finns Party. “You can interpret that attitudes toward immigration are reflected in the result.”

The negative correlation was even more pronounced for support for the Centre Party. Rahkonen estimated that the correlation is attributable to the geographical distribution of support for the agrarian centre-right party.

“The Centre does the best in the countryside and small localities, where fewer immigrants live.”

Support for the Centre is much more concentrated in rural regions than that for the Finns Party, according to him.

The calculations are based on data published by Statistics Finland.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT