Palta and the Finnish Post and Logistics Union (PAU) have hit what appears to be brick wall in the negotiations, prompting the latter to schedule a two-week postal strike for November.

A MIRACLE is needed to break through the stalemate in the negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement for postal workers by the end of the month, views Tuomas Aarto, the managing director of Service Sector Employers (Palta).

The two sides met again yesterday at the office of the National Conciliator. Aarto revealed that although the negotiations have principally been constructive, a number of unresolved issues remain on the table.

“It’s very unlikely that a new agreement can be found by the end of this month,” he said.

Aarto also revealed that the sides have yet to even begin negotiations over certain details of the collective bargaining agreement, such as its validity period. “We’ve held talks about the problems faced by Posti and how they should be approached,” he said.

Posti, the Finnish state-owned postal services provider, has estimated that the two-week strike would cause delays of up to weeks in letter, magazine and advertisement deliveries and shorter ones in parcel deliveries. Roughly 9,000 postal workers are set to participate in the strike staged between 11 and 24 November.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi