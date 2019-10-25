The public broadcasting company reported yesterday that the estimated delays would affect the deliveries of letters, magazines and advertisements, although also parcel deliveries could be delayed by several days.

POSTI has warned that mail deliveries may be delayed by up to weeks due to the strike announced earlier this week by the Finnish Post and Logistics Union (PAU), writes YLE.

Posti has assured that early-morning newspapers will be delivered and its service points operate as usual in spite of the strike.

PAU on Tuesday announced roughly 9,000 mail delivery and handling employees will stage a two-week strike in an attempt to add a sense of urgency to its stalled collective bargaining with Service Sector Employers (Palta). The strike is scheduled to begin on 11 November and end on 24 November.

Sirpa Paatero (SDP), the Minister of Local Government and Ownership Steering, stated in the Parliament House on Thursday that she has warned Posti about bringing in outside labour to break the strike.

“I’ve messaged Posti that we won’t tolerate the use of strike-breakers,” she declared.

She was asked about the issue by Juho Kautto (Left Alliance), who drew attention to reports that the state-owned company has begun to obtain and train short-term employees in order to undermine the industrial action organised by PAU. Posti, he underlined, is thereby violating international agreements and the right of employees to strike action.

Paatero responded by reminding that the postal services provider may need to recruit in the near future also for other reasons, namely the upcoming winter holiday season.

Also the Finnish Aviation Union (IAU) on Thursday expressed its disapproval with the use of short-term labour to break the strike, revealing that it has submitted a notice of a sympathy strike affecting the handling of mail at airports. The strike will see its members not participate in handling mail at airports between 11 and 24 November.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi