The suspected incidents involve homes used by MPs, mainly in Helsinki, and stretch across a period of about a year. Halla-aho said there were no signs of forced entry and no property had been stolen or damaged.

Finnish police have opened a preliminary inquiry into suspected unauthorised entries at the homes of some MPs after Parliament reported a series of unexplained signs inside residences. Speaker Jussi Halla-aho said the number of cases was “considerable”, while police said the inquiry is still at an early stage now.

Instead, MPs reported small changes inside their homes which suggested someone had entered while they were away. Halla-aho said some of the signs were subtle enough to pass unnoticed unless residents knew what to look for.

“It is possible that the signs were deliberately left to be noticed,” Halla-aho told a press conference at Parliament on Thursday.

He declined to disclose the signs, citing the police inquiry. He also said there was no known connection between the MPs based on party affiliation or gender.

According to information obtained by public broadcaster Yle, fewer than 20 suspected incidents had emerged. Its sources said some MPs had returned home to find doors open that they believed they had left closed. Others found lights switched on without recalling having turned them on.

Ilta-Sanomat separately reported that one MP became suspicious after finding a toilet unflushed. The MP initially thought he had forgotten to flush it himself but later reconsidered the incident after learning about other cases.

The issue reached Parliament’s leadership on 23 September when First Deputy Speaker Paula Risikko received information from an MP who had collected accounts from colleagues. Risikko contacted Parliament’s security director, Aaro Toivonen, and parliamentary group leaders were briefed the following day.

Parliament has since instructed MPs to report suspicious observations to its security unit and police. A letter sent internally on Thursday said criminal complaints had been filed and that Parliament was working with the Helsinki Police Department and the National Bureau of Investigation.

Helsinki police confirmed on 1 October that they had launched a preliminary inquiry after receiving information from Parliament.

“The inquiry is at an early stage, and the police have nothing further to comment on at this time,” the department said.

The Finnish Security and Intelligence Service, Supo, has also confirmed that it is aware of the cases. Supo told Yle that authoritarian states’ intelligence and security services are known to enter homes inside their own countries. The service said it had no information showing that this method had been used by such states in Finland or elsewhere in Europe.

Halla-aho said state actors were known to conduct activity resembling the reported incidents but stressed that there was no evidence identifying those responsible.

“We have nothing at this point on which to base comments, and speculation is of no use,” he said.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said that foreign-state influence was one possible explanation, while stating the matter belonged to police and the security authorities.

President Alexander Stubb, speaking in Rovaniemi, said an attack on an MP represented an attack on democracy and expressed support for members of Parliament.

Officials have also cautioned that some reported observations might eventually prove unrelated. Risikko said further reports were expected after MPs received guidance on what to check inside their homes.

HT