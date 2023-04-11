If the police detect a vehicle that has been taken out of use in traffic, the license plates can be removed, and a supplementary tax, which is at least 1,000 euros, will be imposed for driving the vehicle. The insurance premiums must also be paid retrospectively and with a surcharge.

The number of vehicles caught in traffic despite being taken out of use is higher than ever before. Last year, over 3,500 vehicles were caught in traffic, despite being taken out of use. When a vehicle is taken out of use, it interrupts the vehicle's statutory payments, i.e., the vehicle tax and traffic insurance, and using the vehicle is prohibited.

Driving a vehicle that has been taken out of use is expensive, and the penalties for neglecting to comply with the law can amount to thousands of euros. To remember to take out insurance before driving, it is advisable to attach a reminder such as a ribbon or note to the steering wheel of the parked vehicle, according to Janne Jumppanen, the director of the Motor Insurance Center.

Vehicles are often taken out of use, for example, for seasonal vehicles such as summer cars or mopeds. Before taking the vehicle on the road, it must be ensured that the insurance is valid, and the vehicle has been returned to use.

Parents should ensure that the obligations related to young people's mopeds and other motorized vehicles are properly taken care of. Immediate travel ends if the police find an uninsured or out-of-use vehicle in traffic, warns Collection Manager Vesa Korhonen.

Comprehensive protection is provided by motor insurance

Motor insurance provides financial security for serious injuries that occur in traffic, and neglecting to take out insurance has serious consequences. If the owner of the vehicle that has failed to take out insurance is involved in an accident, they will not receive any compensation for their personal injuries. If someone other than the owner is driving the vehicle, they may also be left without compensation.

"Compared to other countries, Finnish motor insurance is exceptional because it also covers the driver's own injuries. Therefore, motor insurance provides comprehensive protection for a very low price," summarizes Lauri Linna, Motor Insurance Center's insurance manager.

HT