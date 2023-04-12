According to the State Audit Office of Finland (VTV), the proportion of working people receiving housing allowance increased after the introduction of the earnings deduction. The deduction has increased the incentives for part-time work, but it was introduced without a price tag.

VTV investigated the impact of the earnings deduction on the allocation of general housing allowance based on data from Kela, the Finnish social security institution.

The earnings deduction was introduced in 2015 as part of a comprehensive reform of the general housing allowance.

As a result of the earnings deduction, the general housing allowance has become increasingly a means of support for working people. The proportion of housing allowance recipients who earned income increased from 24% to 39% between 2015 and 2019, with students excluded from the figures.

Part of the increase is explained by the fact that the earnings deduction increased the number of people eligible for housing allowance. Housing allowance can now be received with higher incomes than before.

"Based on VTV's example calculations, the earnings deduction has also increased the incentives for benefit recipients to work part-time. The change raised the income limits for housing allowance and thus increased the income available to the recipient," says Ville-Veikko Pulkka, VTV's Chief Performance Auditor.

If the conditions for housing allowance are tightened, more and more recipients will have to resort to means-tested basic social assistance.

"The use of basic social assistance reduces the economic incentives for work and makes accepting work more bureaucratic," says Pulkka.

When social security is reformed, Pulkka suggests that it should be decided to what extent income earners are supported by housing allowance and to what extent by other benefits. Solutions should also be developed to reduce the need for last resort and temporary basic social assistance for housing support. Currently, less than half of the basic social assistance expenses are allocated to housing costs.

The earnings deduction was introduced without a price tag

The comprehensive reform of the general housing allowance increased state spending significantly more than estimated in the government proposal. The annual estimated cost increase was €68 million. However, estimates of the actual cost increase vary between €150 million and €259 million per year. In 2021, the total cost of general housing allowance was €1.6 billion.

"The government proposal did not address the cost or goals of the earnings deduction at all, even though the deduction was a significant part of the reform. The impact assessments were thus inadequate," says Pauliina Hakkarainen, VTV's project assistant.

In addition to the introduction of the earnings deduction, the reform simplified the eligibility criteria for housing allowance, raised the maximum rents, and lowered the self-contribution of income earners.

HT