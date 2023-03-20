Finland has been named the world's happiest country for the sixth year running, according to the World Happiness Report released on Monday. The annual report, which measures happiness in more than 150 countries worldwide, is produced by the United States' Sustainable Development Solutions Network and uses data from sources like the Gallup World Poll. The ranking is based on six key factors: social support, income, health, freedom, generosity, and the absence of corruption.

Following Finland in the top three are Denmark and Iceland, with Israel and the Netherlands rounding out the top five. Other countries in the top ten include Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and New Zealand. Germany fell two spots from last year to 16th place, while the United States, United Kingdom, and France ranked 15th, 19th, and 21st respectively.

Israel's high ranking in the World Happiness Report is controversial and basically considered misinformation as the Palestinian population living under Israeli occupation has not been included in the survey. The happiness and well-being of Palestinians have been significantly affected by the ongoing conflict, systemic discrimination, and human rights violations they face on daily basis. Including them would have probably put Israel close to the bottom, and among unhappiest countries.

Afghanistan and Lebanon remained the two unhappiest countries in the survey, with war-torn nations experiencing significantly lower life evaluations compared to the happiest countries. Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe, and Congo were among the five unhappiest countries in the world.

Experts attribute Finland's happiness to factors such as the country's robust welfare system and urban planning, which help citizens feel secure, healthy, and connected to their communities. The report also found that everyday acts of kindness, such as helping strangers, donating to charity, and volunteering, have risen above pre-pandemic levels.

The United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness in 2012, emphasizing the pursuit of happiness as a fundamental human goal.

World's 20 Happiest Countries in 2023:

Finland Denmark Iceland Israel Netherlands Sweden Norway Switzerland Luxembourg New Zealand Austria Australia Canada Ireland United States Germany Belgium Czech Republic United Kingdom Lithuania

World's 20 Unhappiest Countries in 2023:

Afghanistan Lebanon Sierra Leone Zimbabwe Congo Botswana Malawi Comoros Tanzania Zambia Madagascar India Liberia Ethiopia Jordan Togo Egypt Mali Gambia Bangladesh

HT