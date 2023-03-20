A recent citizen survey conducted by the Finnish Confederation of Professionals, STTK, reveals that attitudes towards work-related immigration and foreign-born workers have become more positive. According to the survey conducted in October 2022, 21% of respondents held a very positive view towards work-related immigration, while 40% held a somewhat positive view. These figures are an improvement from 2018, where only 12% held a very positive view, and 39% a somewhat positive view.

The positive shift in attitude can be attributed to increased work-related immigration to Finland over the past four years, as well as the active societal discussion on the topic. STTK believes that the need for international recruitment in Finland needs to be broadened, as the working-age population is estimated to decrease by 130,000 by 2030, and the declining birth rate poses a challenge for the labor market.

However, STTK emphasizes that international recruitment must be ethically sustainable, with measures in place to prevent and eradicate work-related exploitation, and to strengthen the receptiveness of the workplace to foreign-born workers. As such, STTK has launched the Monikulttuurinen.fi website, which provides advice and tips on how to manage cultural differences and create a safe and inclusive working environment.

The website offers guidance on cultural competence, orientation, equality planning, and compliance with the principles of a safe space in the workplace. STTK also stresses that language barriers, preconceptions, and inadequate orientation pose significant challenges in the workplace, and that there is often a lack of tools and knowledge to handle situations responsibly. Addressing these issues would help reduce the burden on the entire work community, especially on those who are victims of discrimination.

This year's Anti-Racism Week, held from March 20th to 26th, focuses on workplace racism. STTK supports the goals of the week, which include creating a work environment that values each person as an individual. STTK encourages everyone to take action to dismantle discriminatory practices and create a more equal and inclusive workplace culture.

HT