Northern Europe's largest travel event, Matka Nordic Travel Fair, will be arranged after a three-year pause. After the pandemic, travelling has once again commenced rapidly and the travel fair is expected to raise the travel fever of the public to an unprecedentedly high level.

In January , it will once again be possible to sense the international travel atmosphere and experiences, receive concrete offers and tips and interview experts from more than 60 countries face- to-face. After years of waiting, the fair is expected to be extremely busy. The Travel Fair will take place on 20-22 January 2023 (Matka Trade Day on 19 January).

Matka Nordic Travel Fair 2023 is a day trip around the world for the visitors of the fair. Here the visitors can learn about both different travel destinations and cultures as well as get tips on routes, in addition to the special offers and tasting experiences of the fair.

Greece, who already was set as partner country in 2021, will continue as partner of the travel fair. The cooperation will continue due to the mutual wish of both the Greek National Tourism Organisation and Matka Nordic Travel Fair. According to a study made by SMAL (the Association of Finnish Travel Industry), Greece will already in 2022 stand out as the most popular holiday destination for Finns - once again.

"We are happy to continue the cooperation. Greece has been one of the most popular destinations for Finns, and a wider presentation of the country's tourism opportunities has been wished for even earlier," says Matka Nordic Travel Fair's Business Manager Noora Haatainen.

Matka Nordic Travel Fair is Northern Europe's largest professional event in the travel industry, and it is preceededon 18 January 2023 by the Matka Workshop Day business event, where hundreds of companies do business in pre-confirmed short meetings. Thursday 19 January 2023 is the actual day for professionals with supplementary programme, while Friday's content is planned with students in mind. Jobs in the tourism, accommodation and events industry are presented by the companies profiled as future employers.

People want to experience the numerous islands and cultural sites in Greece

At the next Matka Nordic Travel Fair in January, Greece can be both seen and heard. The destination that has a Partner Country status is presented both on the stands by many Greek operators as well as in the programme of the event.

"We are proud that Greece is a partner country of the Matka Nordic Travel Fair and that the event will finally take place in January 2023. Finland and the other Nordic countries are important for Greek tourism, and we want more tourists to get to know our destinations. Safety, authenticity, and Greek food culture are important reasons why Finns will continue to visit Greece", says Pavlos Mourmas, Head of Nordic and Baltic countries of the Greek State Tourism Organisation.

Source: Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre