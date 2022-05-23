The school encompasses approximately 62,000 square meters and will accommodate 850 students from grades 1 through 9. NCC’s assignment also includes the construction of a sports hall, gym and schoolyard.

NCC has been commissioned by the city of Mikkeli to build the Saimaanportti school in Finland. The project is a turnkey contract, and the order value is approximately SEK 270 million.

The building will be built out of wood and concrete and has been designed to be a supportive and healthy learning environment with many different educational opportunities in the same building.

“We’ve been working closely with representatives from the city and the school since the beginning of the year to design the school. We’ve also drawn on NCC’s thorough expertise in building schools with local experts in the field. Now we’re looking forward to the start of construction,” says Catarina Molén-Runnäs, Head of NCC Building Nordics.

Construction will commence in May 2022 and the school is expected to be completed in early 2024.

The transaction is a turnkey contract, with an order value amounting to approximately SEK 270 million, and will be registered among orders in the second quarter of 2022 in the NCC Building Nordics business area.

Source: NCC