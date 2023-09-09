The University of the Arts Helsinki (Taideyliopisto) is set to host the fifth Uniarts Fest festival, commemorating the university's decade-long journey, on Friday, September 22nd, from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the Sörnäinen campus (Haapaniemenkatu 6, Helsinki). This diverse program showcases the expertise of the university's students, teachers, and alumni across various art forms, from music to visual arts, theater, and dance.

According to Kaarlo Hildén, the rector of the University of the Arts Helsinki, the festival's extensive program and discussions stem from the idea that art is an integral part of a good life.

"The topics of discussions on future well-being and the solutions that art and research offer in a changing world are currently highly relevant both for individuals and society as a whole. Art is a force for societal renewal through which we build an equitable and sustainable world," Hildén emphasizes.

The festival's dialogues will feature distinguished participants, including the University of the Arts Helsinki's Alumni of the Year, AI expert Mikko Koskinen, the new dean of the Theatre Academy Otso Huopaniemi, Member of the European Parliament Sirpa Pietikäinen, Members of Parliament Minja Koskela and Fatim Diarra, and journalist Niclas Storås. The discussions will revolve around the themes of future well-being and the solutions offered by art and research in a changing world.

The program for the discussions is as follows:

3:30 PM : Understanding and Imagination, with Alumni of the Year.

: Understanding and Imagination, with Alumni of the Year. 4:30 PM : Creativity and Artificial Intelligence, featuring Mikko Koskinen and Otso Huopaniemi.

: Creativity and Artificial Intelligence, featuring Mikko Koskinen and Otso Huopaniemi. 5:30 PM : Participation and Power, with Sirpa Pietikäinen and Minja Koskela.

: Participation and Power, with Sirpa Pietikäinen and Minja Koskela. 6:30 PM: City and Community, featuring Fatim Diarra and Niclas Storås.

You can explore the entire program on the official festival website.

This marks the fifth edition of the event. The University of the Arts Helsinki's joint arts festival was first held in June 2019 at the Musiikkitalo under the name "Feel Helsinki." Uniarts Fest continues to serve as a platform for meaningful discourse and artistic celebration, highlighting the pivotal role of art in shaping our future.

HT