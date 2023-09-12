Timothy Spall, celebrated for his exceptional performances in various roles, will make a special appearance at Love & Anarchy to introduce his latest film, "VIIMEINEN VUORO" (The Last Bus).

The 36th Helsinki International Film Festival , also known as Love & Anarchy, is set to welcome renowned British actor Timothy Spall to its prestigious lineup. The festival, which has already seen a surge in ticket sales since its opening last week, is poised to captivate audiences with a diverse selection of films from around the world.

This British drama, which is among the festival's key attractions, offers a heartfelt journey across Britain and showcases Spall's masterful acting abilities. The film provides a poignant glimpse into the current state of the country. Spall, known for his roles in "Mr. Turner" (2014), "Secrets & Lies" (1996), and the "Harry Potter" film series (2004–2011), will also be seen in the upcoming BBC crime series "Kuudes käsky," set to debut on November 1 on Yle Areena and YLE TV1.

Audiences will have the opportunity to engage with the accomplished actor as he shares insights about his illustrious career on September 23 at the Viimeinen vuoro screening in Lasipalatsin Bio Rex. The discussion will be hosted by Love & Anarchy's managing director, Anna Möttölä. "Viimeinen vuoro" will hit theaters nationwide on September 29.

In addition to Timothy Spall, Love & Anarchy's guest lineup will feature two prominent figures from the world of Estonian cinema. Rainer Sarnet, known for films like "November" (R&A 2017) and "The Idiot" (R&A 2011), will present his kungfu comedy "THE INVISIBLE FIGHT," set in 1970s Soviet Union, which competed at the Locarno Film Festival. Meanwhile, documentary filmmaker Anna Hints will showcase her intimate debut work, "SAVUSAUNASISARUUS," which earned recognition as the Best International Documentary at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival in January. Anna Hints will be in Helsinki from September 17 to 19, and Rainer Sarnet from September 21 to 24.

Love & Anarchy, which kicked off last Thursday, has experienced brisk ticket sales. Several gala screenings have already sold out, including the opening film "MONSTER – VAARALLINEN LEIKKI," the R&A gala film "POOR THINGS," winner of the main prize at the Venice Film Festival, the Master's Gala film "THE ZONE OF INTEREST," and the closing film "PAST LIVES." Notably, other festival highlights generating considerable buzz include the Human Rights Gala film "JE’VIDA," the Finnish Gala film "PELURI – KUOLEMA ON ELÄVIEN ONGELMA," Pedro Almodóvar's short films screening "STRANGE WAY OF LIFE + THE HUMAN VOICE," Kelly Reichardt's indie hit "SHOWING UP," last year's Oscar nominee "LIVING," and the British indie gem "SCRAPPER."

The 36th Helsinki International Film Festival – Love & Anarchy commenced on September 14 with the opening gala screening of Hirokazu Kore-eda's "MONSTER – VAARALLINEN LEIKKI." The festival promises to be a celebration of world cinema and a platform for meaningful conversations on cinema's diverse narratives.

HT