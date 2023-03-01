There are pros and cons to both options, and the best choice depends on your personal circumstances and preferences. Let's take a closer look at the arguments for and against buying winter sports equipment in the off-season.

As winter draws to a close , many retailers put their winter sports equipment on sale to make room for the upcoming season's products. This presents a dilemma for those who are considering purchasing winter sports equipment: should you take advantage of the off-season sales, or wait until the next winter season to make your purchase?

One of the main advantages of purchasing winter sports equipment during off-season sales is the cost savings. According to David Boerner, Product Manager for Skiing and Snowboarding at REI, "Buying equipment during the off-season can save you a significant amount of money, but you won't have the opportunity to test the equipment and ensure a good fit. If you're willing to compromise on the latest technology and don't mind storing the equipment until next winter, it can be a smart move financially." This is especially true for high-end items like skis or snowboards, which can be very expensive at full price.

Another benefit of buying winter sports equipment during off-season sales is that you have more time to research and compare products. As Kristen Lummis, Founder of Brave Ski Mom, notes, "One of the biggest benefits of buying during off-season sales is that you have time to research and compare products. You can read reviews, ask questions, and make a more informed purchasing decision. Just be sure to buy from a reputable retailer and do your due diligence to ensure that you're getting quality equipment." During the winter season, you may feel rushed to make a purchase, especially if you are planning a ski trip or other winter sports activity in the near future. Of course, if you are travelling, tax free sales could be another good option.

By shopping during the off-season, you can take your time to do your research, read reviews, and compare prices before making a decision. This can lead to a better purchasing decision overall, as you are less likely to feel pressured or rushed.

However, there are also some downsides to buying winter sports equipment during off-season sales. For one, you may not have the opportunity to test out the equipment before making your purchase. While you can still try on boots and check the fit, you won't be able to take skis or snowboards out for a test run to see if they're the right fit for you. This can be a disadvantage, as it's important to choose equipment that works well with your skill level, style, and body type.

Additionally, as Eric Edelstein, Founder of Rack Attack, notes, "If you're an avid skier or snowboarder who wants the latest and greatest equipment, you may want to wait until the winter season to make your purchase. That way, you can try out the equipment and ensure that it's the right fit for you. However, if you're on a budget, buying during off-season sales can be a smart move." This is because, as Sarah Sherman, Senior Buyer for Outdoor Gear at Backcountry.com, cautions, "It's important to remember that buying during off-season sales means that you won't have access to the latest and greatest equipment. However, if you're just starting out and aren't sure if you want to invest a lot of money in equipment yet, buying during off-season sales can be a good way to get started without breaking the bank."

One other consideration to keep in mind is storage. If you buy winter sports equipment during the off-season, you will need to have a place to store it until the next winter season. This can be a challenge if you don't have a lot of space in your home or apartment. Additionally, if you plan on traveling to a ski resort for your winter sports activities, you will need.

