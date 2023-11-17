Previously, the web service enabled EU citizens to send messages, seek advice, or request Kela to contact them.

Kela, the Finnish Social Insurance Institution , has revamped its e-service platform, making it more accessible and user-friendly for EU citizens. This redesigned web page now allows citizens from other EU countries to submit applications and documents to Kela online, streamlining their interactions with the Finnish social security system.

The latest update expands these capabilities, allowing for the direct submission of applications and supporting documents. This enhancement aims to facilitate a more efficient and seamless process for managing social security matters in Finland for EU residents.

To access this service, users employ the eIDAS identification tool, a common European digital identity framework. eIDAS (Electronic Identification, Authentication, and Trust Services) provides a secure and standardized method for EU citizens to access online services across member states using their national identification tools.

How EU Citizens Can Use the Enhanced Kela E-Service:

Navigate to the Kela website (kela.fi) and click on 'Kirjaudu - OmaKela' at the top of the page. Select 'Ulkomaalaisen tunnistustavat' and log in using the identification methods from your home country. Once logged in, you can send messages, complete and submit application forms, and upload necessary documents directly to Kela.

This development is a significant step towards digital inclusivity and efficiency, making Kela's services more accessible to the EU community living in Finland. By integrating the eIDAS system, Kela not only simplifies administrative processes for EU citizens but also aligns with the broader European digital agenda of enhancing cross-border cooperation and services.

HT