A draft of the report on climate change and land use was leaked to the public earlier this week, ahead of its scheduled publication on Thursday.

AN UPCOMING REPORT by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) declares that a fundamental change is needed in the way humans produce food and manage land to keep global temperatures at safe levels.

Humans, the report highlights, are presently exploiting 72 per cent of the ice-free surface on the planet to feed, clothe and support the growing world population, while agriculture, forestry and other land use produce nearly a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

The newspaper wrote today that the changes forwarded in the report include reducing meat consumption, promoting crop diversity, planting forests and considerably limiting the use of bioenergy.

Given the economic importance of the forest industry in Finland, carbon sequestration and land use-related emissions have been discussed widely in the country. Yet, the government has yet to take a single step towards reducing the emissions, Markus Ollikainen, the chairperson of the Finnish Climate Panel, told Helsingin Sanomat.

“We haven’t adopted a single measure to reduce emissions from soil. We do have research projects, but nothing has turned into politics. There has been plenty of talk, though,” he said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT