The gambling agency stated in a press release yesterday that it has initiated an assessment of its marketing processes and will shelve some of its paid ads without delay until the end of September.

VEIKKAUS , the Finnish state-owned gambling monopoly, has announced it will revamp its marketing processes thoroughly in response to a public outcry against a controversial radio advertisement.

“We cannot deny the facts. We have made mistakes. A few of our ads have not been in compliance with the marketing guidelines approved by the company,” conceded Olli Sarekoski, the CEO of Veikkaus. “We take responsibility for them, we are deeply sorry for the resentment we have caused and we intend to learn from our mistakes.”

Veikkaus will continue its brand and responsible gambling campaigns as usual, as well as its marketing of the jackpots of Lotto, Eurojackpot and Vikinglotto.

The press release was issued after a public outcry compelled the gambling monopoly to withdraw one of its radio ads from circulation. In the ad, a therapist encourages her patients to satisfy their gambling needs on the tracks or on the website of Veikkaus.

“We have already initiated an assessment with a third party with the intention to thoroughly review our marketing-related processes, audit our existing guidelines and operations, and implement the necessary changes on a short timetable,” continued Sarekoski.

“After conducting the thorough assessment of our marketing processes and receiving the results, we will decide on measures to rectify the situation. We will not return to the new normal until then.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi