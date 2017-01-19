Antti Oksa, the director of fresh foods at the S Group, says the surge in demand for domestically produced vegetables has taken the co-operative by surprise.

The S Group has reported that the sales of domestically produced vegetables have grown at a higher-than-expected rate following the price reductions introduced by the retail co-operative at the beginning of January.

“We are able to conclude based only on first week's sales that the price reductions have spurred the overall sales of vegetables substantially. The demand has also shifted from imported to domestically produced vegetables, raising the domestic content [of sold vegetables],” he says in a press release from the S Group.

The retail co-operative announced on 8 January that it will reduce the prices of over one hundred domestically produced vegetables. It now reveals that after the announcement the demand for domestically produced vegetables has surged to the extent that home-grown cabbages, carrots, cucumbers and tomatoes were sold out in some of its grocery shops in the second week of January.

“The sales of tomatoes have really taken off,” says Oksa. The number of domestically produced sold in the second week of this month, he adds, was approximately 1.2 million higher than in the corresponding period last year.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi