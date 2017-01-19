“Finland is a travel destination recommended by the likes of Lonely Planet and National Geographic. We are confident that Lapland will attract a growing number of visitors,” Juha Järvinen, the chief commercial officer at the state-owned airline, says in a press release . “We will respond to growing demand by launching new direct flights from Europe.”

Finnair has announced its decision to increase services from Helsinki and other European cities to Lapland.

Finnair says it will offer direct services to Lapland from Frankfurt, London, Paris and Zurich for the winter season of 2017–2018. The flights will begin in mid-December, 2017, and continue until the end of March, 2018.

The airline will also increase its service frequency from Helsinki to several destinations in Lapland, adding three weekly services to Rovaniemi, four weekly services to both Ivalo and Kittilä and one weekly service to Kuusamo. The number of services, it highlights, will thus increase to 52 a week for the peak winter season, signalling a capacity increase of 18 per cent from this winter.

“Finnair is the only airline to fly to all airports in Lapland, and we offer comprehensive connections to destinations in Lapland throughout the tourism season,” says Järvinen.

