“The operations of the company would not be dependent on the economy of the state, but rather the needs and satisfaction of citizens and business life,” she states in a press release .

Anne Berner (Centre), the Minister of Transport and Communications, has confirmed that she is proposing the establishment of a state-owned special-purpose company to administer and maintain the all of the public roads, railways and waterways in Finland.

“Transport network funding is in need of reform, because state reserves are insufficient to maintain, let alone develop, the public transport network. Our maintenance backlog is considerably large due to the lack of funding,” explains Berner.

The company would be established at the beginning of 2018.

Berner argued in a news conference yesterday that the proposal would not signify the privatisation but rather the incorporation of public transport networks. The objective, she added, is to improve the quality of the networks and facilitate smoother transport.

“Transport will be revolutionised completely in the years to come. The change will be greater than the invention of the car,” she said according to Helsingin Sanomat.

The daily newspaper reports that the proposal would also introduce road-use charges to be paid either monthly or annually to the transport network company by road users. A kilometre-based charge could be introduced later as an alternative to the fixed monthly or annual charges, according to Berner.

The Finnish Transport Agency (Trafi) has revealed that the fixed monthly or annual charges would be based on factors such as the emissions performance, estimated mileage and year of production of motor vehicles. A tool to estimate how the new charges would affect motorists has been published on the website of Trafi.

A number of taxes levied on road vehicles, in turn, would be lowered to compensate for the effects of the charges on road users. The car tax after first registration would be abolished, lowering the prices of new cars by thousands of euros, and the fuel and vehicle taxes lowered, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

“The costs and tax burden of citizens must not increase. Privacy protection must be guaranteed. The costs of industries must not increase,” emphasised Berner.

The state would hold 65 per cent and the counties to be established as part of the regional government reform as of January, 2019, 35 per cent of shares in the transport network company, said Berner. Roughly one-sixth, or 17 per cent, of the 454,000 kilometres of roads in the country are currently in state ownership.

The Finnish Government will make its decision on the proposal at a later date.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa – Lehtikuva