“The representatives in question have damaged the party, and they’re no longer eligible to continue serving as party members,” he stated in a news conference on Friday.

Jussi Halla-aho, the chairperson of the Finns Party, has announced that the representatives who left the Finns Party Parliamentary Group to join the New Alternative Parliamentary Group will be stripped of their membership in the Finns Party.

The representatives, he revealed, have until the end of the month to appeal against the dismissal. The Finns Party has also instructed all of its groups on city and municipal councils across the country to dismiss any members who have left the Finns Party Parliamentary Group.

“The party government’s decisions were unanimous,” said Halla-aho.

The Finns Party has sent letters to all representatives who resigned from its parliamentary group – including Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini (NA) and Minister of European Affairs, Culture and Sports Sampo Terho (NA) – to notify them of its decision.

Halla-aho also revealed that two of the 20 representatives in question had already submitted their letter of resignation to the Finns Party. He refrained, however, from disclosing the identities of the representatives.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Emmi Korhonen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi