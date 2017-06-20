“The collection of support cards will begin soon,” Simon Elo, the chairperson of the New Alternative Parliamentary Group, says in a press release.

The 20 Members of the Parliament who left the Finns Party Parliamentary Group last week have established an association called Blue Reform with the intention of entering it into the party register in the imminent future.

A total of 5,000 support cards from citizens entitled to vote are required to enter a party into the national party register.

Blue Reform, the press release indicates, will be established to serve as a force for change to foster well-being, justice and security in Finland. The party's mission will also be to ensure all individuals across generations have an equal opportunity to develop themselves, their environment and the society at large.

“We will become a party that offers clear and unprejudiced solutions and modernises Finland while respecting human dignity. We believe nation states must be act independently in the international world. We respect human rights and do not tolerate any form of misanthropy,” the press release reads.

The name of the newly established association was selected to reflect peace, stability, patriotism, productivity and reform-orientation. The Finnish name of the proposed political party is Sininen tulevaisuus and the Swedish name Blå Framtiden.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi