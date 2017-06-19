19
Mon, Jun
FAD new

Simon Elo, the chairperson of the New Alternative Parliamentary Group, believes the ruling parties are eager to find an agreement on the reform of Finland’s alcohol laws.

Politics
Tools
Typography

The three ruling parliamentary groups will convene this week to seek an agreement on the bill to reform the alcohol legislation of Finland, according to the chairpersons of two of the three groups, Simon Elo (NA) and Antti Kaikkonen (Centre).

“I’m under the impression that the government groups are determined and willing to reach a settlement as soon as possible,” Elo tweeted on Friday.

Related posts:

The reform process hit a deadlock late last month. The Centre Party, in particular, was reluctant to proceed based on the outlines of the reform that were hammered out over a year ago and would have granted grocery shops the right to retail beverages with an alcohol content of up to 5.5 per cent regardless of their production method.

Grocery shops are currently only allowed to retail fermented alcoholic beverages with an alcohol content no higher than 4.7 per cent.

Elo on Friday added that the ruling parties will re-commence their negotiations over the reform based on the outlines agreed in May, 2016.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Photo: Markku Ulander – Lehtikuva
Source: Uusi Suomi

www.welcome.fi
ICP2

Most read articles

News From YLE

After-dark 2017
Helsinki Finland Mostly Cloud (day), 14 °C
Current Conditions
Sunrise: 3:54 am   |   Sunset: 10:50 pm
78%     6.3 m/s     34.135 bar
Forecast
Mon Low: 14 °C High: 17 °C
Tue Low: 11 °C High: 14 °C
Wed Low: 10 °C High: 15 °C
Thu Low: 10 °C High: 15 °C
Fri Low: 8 °C High: 15 °C
Sat Low: 10 °C High: 15 °C
Sun Low: 11 °C High: 17 °C
Mon Low: 11 °C High: 16 °C
Tue Low: 13 °C High: 17 °C
Wed Low: 12 °C High: 18 °C

Partners