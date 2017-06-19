“I’m under the impression that the government groups are determined and willing to reach a settlement as soon as possible,” Elo tweeted on Friday.

The three ruling parliamentary groups will convene this week to seek an agreement on the bill to reform the alcohol legislation of Finland, according to the chairpersons of two of the three groups, Simon Elo (NA) and Antti Kaikkonen (Centre).

The reform process hit a deadlock late last month. The Centre Party, in particular, was reluctant to proceed based on the outlines of the reform that were hammered out over a year ago and would have granted grocery shops the right to retail beverages with an alcohol content of up to 5.5 per cent regardless of their production method.

Grocery shops are currently only allowed to retail fermented alcoholic beverages with an alcohol content no higher than 4.7 per cent.

Elo on Friday added that the ruling parties will re-commence their negotiations over the reform based on the outlines agreed in May, 2016.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Markku Ulander – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi