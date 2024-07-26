Finland’s new law regarding asylum seekers at Russia border was covered in an article by Politico on July 22.

Here is a selection of what the international press has published about Finland in the last week:

The article discusses Finland’s new deportation law, which allows the country to turn away asylum seekers at its long border with Russia, and provides insights from human rights groups on the matter.

This measure, supported by Finland’s right-wing government, aims to counter what Prime Minister Petteri Orpo describes as Russia’s “weaponization” of migration. Finland has seen an increase in asylum seekers from the Middle East and Africa and blames Moscow for instigating this influx, a claim the Kremlin denies.

The law permits border guards to block asylum seekers in national emergencies, suspending their right to appeal. This move has been compared to actions by Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia, which faced similar migration issues from Belarus in 2021. Critics, including human rights groups and international bodies, argue that the law violates the Finnish constitution, international commitments, and EU law, specifically the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits returning individuals to countries where they may face harm.

Amnesty International and other organizations have condemned the law for potentially enabling illegal pushbacks and compromising the assessment process for asylum seekers. Concerns have been raised about its broader implications for the rule of law and human rights in Finland.

European leaders, particularly from the Baltic countries, have expressed support for the law, viewing it as a model for managing migration pressures. The European Commission plans to review the law to ensure compliance with EU standards while acknowledging member states’ rights to secure their borders.

Original story was published by Politico on 22.07.2024 and can be found here.

Pentagon unveils arctic strategy bolstered by new high north NATO allies Finland, Sweden

U.S. Pentagon's 2024 National Strategy for the Arctic Region was covered in an article by Breaking Defense on July 22. The article looks into the strategy, in the context of Finland and Sweden joining NATO, emphasizing the need for the U.S. and its allies to counteract Russian and Chinese ambitions in the Arctic.

Isolated due to international sanctions, Russia relies on China for financing Arctic energy infrastructure. The accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO significantly bolsters the alliance’s capabilities in the Arctic. Both countries have extensive experience in Arctic operations and icebreaking, crucial for maintaining clear shipping routes.

U.S. Deputy Defence Secretary Kathleen Hicks emphasized the strategic benefits of Finland and Sweden stating, “The historic accession of Finland and Sweden to the NATO alliance not only makes them safer, but it makes our alliance stronger, including in the high north. … We will continue to train and exercise alongside each other, strengthening deterrence deepening cooperation and ensuring our shared security in the arctic.”

The strategy notes that climate change is making the Arctic more accessible, raising security concerns due to the potential for new sea routes between Europe and Asia. In response to these developments, President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb signed the ICE Pact, aiming to enhance collaboration on building heavy ice-breaking ships. The agreement leverages Finland and Canada’s extensive experience in icebreaker construction and the U.S.’s larger industrial base and budget.

Original story was published by Breaking Defense on 22.07.2024 and can be found here.

B-52 on first time mission over northern Finland

The first-ever flight of two U.S. B-52 strategic bombers in the skies above Lapland from Norwegian airspace was covered in an article by The Barents Observer on July 21. The article gives details of the unprecedented flight, highlighting significant geopolitical shifts in the region following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Finland's subsequent accession to NATO in April 2023.

The B-52 is a long-range strategic bomber capable of carrying cruise missiles and nuclear weapons, although no nuclear arms were on board for this exercise. The bombers' route took them close to Russia’s Kola Peninsula, a critical military area housing Russia’s ballistic missile submarines and the Olenya airfield, which is used for bombing missions in Ukraine. The B-25 bombers were part of a deployment to Romania and had transited over Norway before entering Finnish airspace. They were met by three U.S. Air Force tankers over Lapland for mid-air refueling and were escorted by Finnish F/A-18 fighter jets.

The B-52s were seen as a show of strength and a message to Russia regarding NATO’s capabilities and reach. “Today, Finland has implemented cooperation with the strategic bombers of the United States in the territory of Finland,” the Finnish defense minister Antti Häkkänen said on X.

Russia claimed its MiG-31 and MiG-29 fighters intercepted the American bombers over the Barents Sea, forcing them to change course. However, NATO denied this, stating the bombers continued their planned route without incident.

Norway, which has long imposed restrictions on NATO activities near its border with Russia, did not escort the American bombers within its airspace and has not allowed similar flights east of the Porsanger fjord in Finnmark.

Original story was published by The Barents Observer on 21.07.2024 and can be found here.

Berry misleading: Thailand picks apart fake Finland job offers

Thai government’s crackdown on a scam that misled its citizens about fake berry picking jobs in Finland was covered in an article by Thaiger on July 22. The article provides details of the scam by local agents in Thailand, who deceived Thai citizens into believing they had legitimate job offers of berry picking in Finland.

Thai authorities intercepted 43 individuals at Suvarnabhumi Airport on July 20, who were about to board a flight to Finland under false pretenses. Thailand’s Department of Employment began the investigation following a tip-off about Thai workers supposedly heading to Finland to pick wild berries.

The detained Individuals, including seven women, admitted to being part of a scheme where they were deceived by local agents. The Director-General of the Employment Department, Somchai Morakotsriwan, revealed that most detainees were misled into working illegally as wild fruit pickers.

The export of workers to Finland for berry picking has been suspended. The Thai government is in discussions with Finland to adjust regulations to protect workers and ensure compliance with legal standards. Employers are now required to meet new conditions that demonstrate their commitment to resolving human trafficking issues and protecting Thai workers’ rights.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Finland had previously suspended Schengen visa applications for wild berry pickers from Thailand, Cambodia, and Myanmar for the summer 2024 harvest season. This decision followed a reassessment of visa application procedures due to allegations of serious crimes, including human trafficking, during the previous year's harvest season. Finland’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment has formed a working team with Pellervo Economic Research PTT to evaluate the impact of various regulatory options. This initiative aims to prevent exploitation and trafficking of workers.

Original story was published by Thaiger on 22.07.2024 and can be found here.

HT