European Commission’s defending Finland’s recent border security measures was covered in an article by EU observer on July 14.

Here is a selection of what the international press has published about Finland in the last week:

The article explores EU’s stance on Finland’s new deportation law, despite legal concerns that permits border guards to force asylum seekers back into Russia.

Eric Mamer, the European Commission’s chief spokesperson, emphasized that while national laws must comply with EU regulations, the Commission will analyze Finland’s new law, which critics argue facilitates illegal pushbacks. “National laws have to be applied and these have to be compatible with EU law,” Mamer said.

The law, which was adopted the previous week, is seen as controversial and potentially in violation of EU law. “This is a new phenomenon. It is a hybrid threat. And it has to be dealt with as a hybrid threat to national security,” EU commission President, Ursula von der Leyen said.

Concerns were raised after Finland closed its land border crossings with Russia, a move criticized by the Finnish Refugee Council for likely breaching international and EU asylum laws. The Council argued that Finland’s asylum system could handle the 900 arrivals recorded over a month, questioning the necessity of the closures.

Finland’s actions mirror similar controversial laws in Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland, which the European Commission has also defended. A senior European Commission official previously justified such legislation, highlighting its importance for NATO border security.

Original story was published by EU observer on 14.07.2024 and can be found here.

To Blur Or Not To Blur: Exposing Finland’s Lakeside Neo-Nazi Meetup

A neo-Nazi event, "White Boy Summer Fest" (WBS), held in Ruovesi, Pirkanmaa, was covered in an article by Bellingcat on July 11. The article investigates a secretive gathering, organized by Finnish far-right groups Tulenväki and Veren Laki, featuring neo-Nazi bands and combat sports, that served as a networking and radicalization platform for far-right extremists. Despite efforts to conceal the event’s location by blurring background details in promotional videos, Bellingcat identified the site using geolocation techniques.

Bellingcat’s analysis of user-uploaded photos and social media posts, along with comparisons to previous events, confirmed the location. The event saw participation from international far-right groups, including Active Club Estonia, and was marked by performances and violent activities.

The neo-Nazi network Hammerskins, known for its international presence and connections to terrorist activities, also had ties to the event. Concerns have been raised about the growing influence and violence of far-right groups in Finland.

Despite the attempts to hide their activities, Bellingcat’s investigation highlighted the persistence and evolution of neo-Nazi networks in the region. The municipality, unaware of the event, booked the campground to a private individual.

Observers like political scientist Tommi Kotonen worry about the implications of such gatherings, linking them to recent terrorism investigations in Finland. “In three recent terrorism investigations in Finland, in all those cases participants were also linked to [the far-right] subcultural and music scene, either as consumers and attending concerts and other events, or in some cases also producing far-right music,” Tommi Kotonen, political scienist at University of Jyväskylä, said.

Original story was published by Bellingcat on 11.07.2024 and can be found here.

We abolished private schools in Finland – here’s what happened next

Finland’s policy of public schools was covered in an article by iNews on July 15. The article reflects on the experience of Heli Litja, 45, growing up in this reformed system and considers what the UK might look like if it followed a similar path. Her account highlights the positive outcomes of Finland’s educational reforms, which ensured that all students, regardless of background, had access to high-quality education and support.

In 1972, Finland abolished private schools, making all primary and secondary education free and equal. Litja’s parents attended schools before the reforms, which were similar to state schools but not entirely equal. Post-reform, Finland’s centralized education system offered equal opportunities to all students. Litja benefited from this system, earning a nursing qualification and degrees in social sciences, despite not receiving financial support from her family.

Today, her son attends a local school in Helsinki, where children typically walk or cycle to nearby schools, ensuring a strong sense of community. Finnish schools do not have ranking systems, and attempts to introduce them have faced significant public backlash. Most schools offer similar resources, including nutritious meals and support services like psychologists and nurses.

While Finland’s education system is highly regarded, it is not without challenges. “Still, it’s not all perfect. Our schools are getting bigger because the smaller, rural schools are closing. There aren’t enough students to fill them in the countryside. They then have to travel further to their nearest school. Private tutoring is also not illegal. Parents use that quite a lot if they want their child to get into higher education,” the article read.

Despite these issues, the Finnish model emphasizes equality and access, contrasting with the UK’s current debate over private school fees and potential closures. Litja highlights that in Finland, school choice is less critical, focusing instead on ensuring quality education for all.

Original story was published by iNews on 15.07.2024 and can be found here.

QuickCheck: Is mobile phone throwing really a sport in Finland?

The unusual sport of mobile phone throwing in Finland, was covered in an article by The Star on July 18. The fact-check article confirms that mobile phone throwing is indeed a legitimate sport in Finland, having begun in the town of Savonlinna in 2000.

The event has gained international recognition, with participants from countries such as the United States, Belgium, and Austria. Participants in the Mobile Phone Throwing Championship are given a phone to hurl as far as possible, with the distance determining the winner.

The current Guinness World Record for the longest throw is held by Belgian athlete Dries Feremans, who achieved a throw of 110.4 meters in 2014.

The sport offers a unique outlet for people to release frustration and has become a quirky cultural phenomenon, reflecting Finland’s playful and inventive spirit.

Original story was published by The Star on 18.07.2024 and can be found here.

Latitude reveals lookalike gold targets in Finland

Latitude 66’s recent discovery of 20 new gold-copper targets at its Peräpohja Schist Belt (PSB) project in Finland, was covered in an article by The Sydney Morning Herald on July 18. The article gives details of the new targets and highlights the potential indicated by these findings.

This follows geophysical surveys, geological mapping, and rock sampling, which suggest significant mineralization comparable to their nearby Kuusamo Schist Belt (KSB) project. The KSB includes the K North deposit, known for its 650,000 ounces of gold and 5800 tonnes of cobalt.

The company plans to intensify its exploration activities during the summer months, taking advantage of better weather condition, to conduct further bedrock and boulder sampling.

“We’re thrilled about the multiple targets identified at the PSB Project, indicating robust potential through our meticulous exploration methods. The imminent analysis of boulder samples could significantly enhance our understanding and validate the prospectivity of these targets. Our continuous exploration efforts, including ongoing sampling and electromagnetic surveys, are expected to provide further promising results” Latitude 66 managing director, Grant Coyle said.

The PSB project spans 412 square kilometers, located 15 km west of Rovaniemi, and 200 km west of the KSB resource. The region’s geological features include diverse mineralization styles, such as gold and copper-rich quartz veins and nuggety gold in altered supracrustal rocks. With gold prices reaching an all-time high, Latitude 66’s efforts are timely, aiming to capitalize on the current favorable market conditions.

Original story was published by The Sydney Morning Herald on 18.07.2024 and can be found here.

HT