This opinion article by Finnish President Alexander Stubb was published in The Economist on July 4.

The West’s values are important, but so is realism, says Finland’s president

In the article, Stubb suggests that the West needs to adopt a "values-based realism" in foreign policy.

Stubb starts by stating that the post-Cold War era has ended, marked by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. This signals a shift from the West’s dominance to a tripartite global power structure: the Global West, East, and South. He highlights that interdependence and market economics have not guaranteed peace or the spread of liberal democracy, as previously hoped.

The values-based realism approach involves balancing adherence to democratic values with practical compromises to address global challenges like climate change, immigration, and economic development. Stubb emphasizes the importance of acknowledging and respecting the interests of the Global South, which plays a crucial role in shaping the future world order.

“The West and the East are fighting for the hearts and minds of the South. The reason is simple: they understand that it is the South that will decide the direction of the new world order,” Stubb wrote.

The Global West, comprising democratic countries in North America, Europe, and parts of Asia-Pacific, aims to maintain the existing world order it established. The Global East, led by China and including countries like Russia and Iran, seeks to reduce Western influence and promote an authoritarian model. The diverse Global South, which includes countries like India, Brazil, and Nigeria, holds significant sway as a “swing state” bloc in the evolving global dynamics.

He stresses that the West should recognize the South’s desire for equal partnerships and mutual respect rather than imposing choices between democracy and autocracy.

Original story was published by The Economist on 04.07.2024 and can be found here.

‘About survival’: Inside a Finnish shoot house, prep for a Russian invasion

This in-depth article about Finnish military preparedness in the context of potential Russian aggression, was published in Breaking Defense on July 3. The article details an exercise observed at the Guard Jaeger Regiment in Santahamina, near Helsinki, focusing on urban combat tactics.

The shoot house is designed to simulate urban combat scenarios, essential for preparing troops to defend the capital in the event of an invasion. Colonel Matti Honko, overseeing the exercise, highlighted the necessity for Finland to adapt its military strategies post-2014, following Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

The exercise begins with a metallic rattle as a grenade is tossed through an open doorway into the warehouse, followed by a loud bang. This simulates the use of explosives to clear an entry point.

Camouflaged troops, fully armed and ready, pour into the first room in a systematic manner, indicating the start of the building-clearing operation. A machine gunner provides cover as squads neutralize threats and advance through the building. The final room reveals a potential underground escape route, prompting troops to pursue enemies below ground.

The article underscores Finland’s robust national defense strategy, rooted in universal male conscription and a societal commitment to preparedness. This includes extensive civil defense measures, such as underground bunkers and stockpiles of essential supplies.

Original story was published by Breaking Defense on 03.07.2024 and can be found here.

Russia says it will respond to Finland giving U.S. access to bases

Russia’s stance on Finland’s defence cooperation agreement (DCA) was covered in an article by Reuters on July 3. Russia announced it would respond to Finland’s decision to allow the United States access to its military bases. The article highlights Russia’s dissatisfaction over the agreement which allows U.S bases in Finland, viewing it as a threat to the former’s national security.

Andrei Nastasin, Deputy Spokesman for Russia’s foreign ministry, stated that Russia would not ignore the NATO military build-up near its borders. “We will also take the necessary measures, including of a military-technical nature, to counter aggressive decisions by Finland, as well as its NATO allies,” Nastasin said.

This announcement follows the Finnish parliament’s approval of a defense cooperation agreement with the United States, signed in December 2023. This agreement permits the U.S. to use 15 Finnish military facilities. Finland became a NATO member in 2023.

Original story was published by Reuters on 03.07.2024 and can be found here.

Tall ships races with 50 classic vessels seek to draw attention to Baltic Sea’s alarming condition

The Tall Ships Races 2024, an international sailing competition, was featured in article by Associated Press on July 3. The race involving 50 classic sailing vessels from 13 countries, started in Klaipeda, Lithuania, and recently reached Helsinki. The article gives details of the race held to emphasize the urgent environmental issues facing the Baltic Sea.

“The Baltic Sea isn’t doing well,” said CEO Annamari Arrakoski-Engardt of the Finland-based John Nurminen Foundation. “It suffers from eutrophication and nature loss that are accelerated by climate change. But it’s not yet too late to save the Baltic Sea and its heritage for the future generations,” She added.

The Tall Ships Races, traditionally held every four years, returned to the Baltic Sea after a seven-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. Co-organizer Sail Training International aims to teach young crews teamwork and traditional sailing skills. This year’s fleet includes ships over a century old, such as the naval training vessel Guayas from Ecuador.

The race covers six Baltic Sea ports: Helsinki, Turku, and Mariehamn in Finland; Tallinn in Estonia; Szczecin in Poland; and Klaipeda in Lithuania.

“Helsinki is a maritime city and the Baltic Sea has shaped our southern coast and the history of Finland,” Helsinki Mayor Juhana Vartiainen said at the official welcoming ceremony.

“Sea has always been of vital importance to our city’s trade and an important transport route out to the world,” he said.

Original story was published by Associated Press on 03.07.2024 and can be found here.

Secret deals and triple-figure blowouts: Replacing the Spirit of Tasmania ferries

This article about the challenges faced by the Tasmanian government and the state-owned TT-Line in replacing the Spirit of Tasmania ferries, was published in ABC news on June 30. The article looks into the challenges faced by TT-Line, including financial issues with the Finnish shipbuilder Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC). This required an additional 50 million euros to continue work, and a massive cost blowout for necessary wharf upgrades at Devonport, escalating from 81 million euros to 337.5 million euros.

Initial plans began in 2017, with the first business case completed six years ago. Rauma Marine Constructions was eventually chosen to build the ferries. By late 2023, RMC faced financial difficulties, struggling to pay subcontractors and manage escalating costs. TT-Line was informed of these issues in October 2023 but did not notify the Tasmanian Treasurer, Michael Ferguson, until two months later.

To prevent a collapse, TT-Line entered secret negotiations with RMC, agreeing to an additional 50 million euros to keep the project afloat. This decision was made to avoid subcontractors withdrawing from the project, which would halt construction.

To accommodate the new, larger vessels, substantial upgrades at Devonport were necessary. The Tasmanian government increased TT-Line’s borrowing capacity from approximately €630 million to €891 million to cover these costs.

The first new ship is expected to arrive by the end of the year, but transparency issues and significant delays have marked the project.

Original story was published by ABC news on 30.06.2024 and can be found here.

Finland, Sweden, and Switzerland pressure Somalia to accept mass deportation of asylum seekers

This article about the pressure exerted by Finland, Sweden, and Switzerland on omalia to accept the mass deportation of Somali refugees and asylum seekers with denied applications, was published in Kaab TV News on July 4. The article gives details on the countries’ stance on refugee and asylum seekers in Somali, following recent elections in these countries, which saw the rise of far-right political parties.

Multiple meetings have been held between European ambassadors and Somali officials, including one at the EU Compound in Mogadishu’s Halane Camp.

Somalia has been reluctant to comply with the demands due to concerns over international human rights laws, particularly the principle of non-refoulement. This principle prevents returning individuals to a country where they may face torture, inhuman treatment, or other harm.

The European ambassadors have specifically requested Somalia to sign a document allowing the deportation of individuals convicted of crimes, including serious offences like rape. Somali officials fear that agreeing to this could lead to broader mass deportations.

Original story was published by Kaab TV News on 04.07.2024 and can be found here.

