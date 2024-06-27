NATO defense ministers’ recent political endorsement to establish a multinational battle group in Finland, was covered in an article by Bloomberg on June 14.

Here is a selection of what the international press has published about Finland in the last week:

The article highlights the crucial role Finland will play through the battle group in guarding NATO’s longest border with Russia.

This decision was made during a meeting in Brussels, and it included setting up a command unit for land forces in Finland. Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen highlighted the importance of NATO’s multi-corps land component command and land troops in Finland.

“NATO’s multi-corps land component command and the presence of land troops in Finland scaled to fit the security situation create a very strong deterrence and defense in Northern Europe, the Baltic Sea and the whole of NATO,” Hakkanen said.

Finland is poised to become the ninth country to host such a forward land forces contingent. The establishment of this battle group follows Finland’s accession to NATO in April 2023.

Additionally, the ministers supported reassigning Finland and Sweden under the Joint Force Command Norfolk in Virginia, moving them from the Dutch-based Brunssum command. This shift aims to bolster defence ties with the United States. NATO currently has eight other multinational battle groups stationed in Eastern European countries.

Original story was published by Bloomberg on 14.06.2024 and can be found here.

Divers find remains of Finnish WWII plane that was shot down by Moscow with a US diplomat aboard

This article about the discovery of a Finnish passenger plane, shot down by Soviet bombers during World War II, was published by Associated Press on June 16. The article gives details of how Junkers Ju 52, was found after over 80 years.

The plane, downed on June 14, 1940, carried nine people, including American diplomat Henry W. Antheil Jr., French couriers, Germans, a Swede, and a dual Estonian-Finnish national. The attack occurred days before the Soviet Union annexed the Baltic states.

A diving team from Estonia discovered the well-preserved wreckage near Keri Island, Estonia, at a depth of 70 meters. This team utilized advanced techniques to locate the remains, which previous attempts, including one by the U.S. Navy in 2008, failed to find.

The plane’s downing, considered a peacetime atrocity, remained shrouded in mystery due to Finland’s initial silence to avoid provoking Moscow. The incident highlighted the strained Finnish-Soviet relations during WWII and the geopolitical tensions of the era. Conspiracy theories have emerged about the contents of the diplomatic pouches aboard, speculating that the Soviets aimed to intercept sensitive information.

The discovery of Kaleva’s wreckage, including parts like the landing gear and engines, provides closure to a long-standing historical mystery. Future plans include creating 3D images of the site and possibly recovering some debris and human remains, monitored closely by the U.S. and Finnish authorities. Memorials in Estonia and Helsinki honor the victims of this tragic event.

Original story was published by Associated Press on 16.06.2024 and can be found here.

Indonesia encourages Finland to recognize Palestine

Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi urging Finland to recognize Palestinian statehood, was covered in an article by Antara News on June 14. The article provides details of Finnish President Alexander Stubb with Marsudi, who is on a European tour, to encourage countries to recognize Palestine, with Finland being her first stop.

According to Marsudi, the meeting was productive. “Finland has stated that its recognition is a matter of if rather than when, meaning it is just a matter of time before it announces the recognition,” Marsudi said in a press statement in Helsinki.

President Stubb had suggested that Finland plans to recognize Palestinian statehood in the future, though no specific timeline was provided.

Marsudi stressed the importance of timely recognition to support a two-state solution and urged Finland to make a public statement soon. Both leaders underscored the urgency of achieving a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and agreed on the importance of a two-state solution for peace in the region. Marsudi expressed hope that other countries would follow Finland’s example and recognize Palestine.

Original story was published by Antara News on 14.06.2024 and can be found here.

Glaring safety innovation: Finland adopts reflective coating on reindeer antlers to curb road collisions

Finland’s initiative involving painting reindeer antlers with reflective paint to reduce road collisions, was covered in an article by DNA on June 18. The article explores the Nordic country’s safety effort sparked by the annual occurrence of around 4,000 reindeer-vehicle accidents. This method enhances the visibility of reindeer at night by making their antlers reflect car headlights, thereby alerting drivers to their presence from a distance.

The initiative began in 2014 and recently gained viral attention through a social media post on platform X, garnering 11.7 million views. The image of the glowing antlers stirred a mix of fascination and praise online, with many lauding the Finnish government’s proactive approach to wildlife safety, despite the eerie appearance it creates.

The reflective paint, which only shines when hit by light, significantly increases the reindeer’s visibility, potentially preventing accidents and saving lives. The initiative is part of Finland’s broader efforts to find innovative and practical solutions to protect wildlife and ensure road safety.

Original story was published by DNA on 18.06.2024 and can be found here.

HT