Increasing casualties among youth under the age of 25 in Finland from drug abuse was reported by Euronews in an article on March 17. The detailed story is accompanied by a video where the reporter can be seen interviewing people in care centres and experts.

The article provides exclusive details on the drug menace amid the upcoming elections in Finland which also sees restrictive drug abuse as a major campaign issue.

The news report states that in 2022, almost 30% of casualties were 25 and under, and drug users in Finland die on average ten years younger than those in other EU countries, based on a report by European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug addiction. Many overdoses occur because of the presence of multiple substances in the body, notably buprenorphine, benzodiazepines and alcohol.

Niko, a 25-year-old with substance use disorder tools Euronews, “I first started smoking marijuana when I was 12. When I was 16, I was making opium tea, and I started to use ecstasy, amphetamine, and then came the whole range of drugs.”

“I lost many friends when I was younger. When I was twenty, they started falling like apples from trees,” Niko added.

The article mentions that Finland fares the worst among European countries with the highest proportion of under 25s dying from drugs, accompanied with data from European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug addiction. It states that only 20% of those with substance abuse disorder receive treatment in Finland, compared to 70% in neighbouring Sweden.

Original story was published by Euronews on 17.03.2023 and can be found here.

Feeling Sad And Blue? Finland Is The Happy Place For You

Finland's recently proposed ‘Masterclass on Happiness’ was covered in an article by Forbes published on March 16. It shares details of the masterclass which will be held from June 12-15, 2023 in Lakeland region and explores the Finnish idea of happiness with key themes like nature and lifestyle, health and balance, design and everyday, food and wellbeing.

The article also provides information on the application process that is open through April 2023. It states that Visit Finland is seeking applicants from around the world for their upcoming “Masterclass of Happiness,” where ten lucky participants will have the chance to travel to Finland for in-person coaching on how to discover their inner happiness.

“Finns are often asked, ‘Why are you so happy?’ We believe Finnish happiness stems from a close relationship with nature and our down-to-earth lifestyle,” Heli Jimenez, Senior Director, International Marketing at Business Finland told Forbes.

“Finland is full of immersive experiences among nature. Our energizing forests, charming lakes, and vibrant archipelago landscapes are all perfect places to relax, unwind and get in touch with your inner happiness,” Jimenez added.

Original story was published by Forbes on 16.03.2023 and can be found here.

Finland considers creating a state Salmonella fund for farmers

An article about Finland’s plans for setting up a state salmonella fund to help farmers was published in Food Safety News on March 17. It looks into the menace of salmonella infection affecting livestock farms in Finland and elaborates on potential solutions to control the infection.

The article states that the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry is looking for a solution to finance the control of Salmonella on livestock farms, as conditions around insurance coverage on such farms have changed.

It explains that although Finland has been able to compensate for part of the value of animals killed due to Salmonella infection, this compensation option will stop at the end of 2023 unless it is granted an extension until 2024.

“A permanent solution could include collecting payments from livestock farmers, which would be put into the fund and compensation would be paid to producers for the costs of eradicating disease cases and outbreaks,” the article read.

Original story was published by Food Safety News on 17.03.2023 and can be found here.

Fazer to cut jobs at Finland bakery arm, invest in “trendy” rye bread

An article on job cuts in food group Frazer was published in Just Food on March 16. While the article mentions that Frazer is set to cut up to 54 jobs in its bread department and it also focuses on the group’s plans to invest in the rye-bread segment.

A total of 218 posts could be affected by the changes at Fazer’s factory in Lahti, southern Finland, as it looks to scale up rye-bread production to meet rising consumer demand, the article read. It also provides details on the operations at the Lahti site where Fazer is investing in a new line to develop its baking capabilities and improve energy efficiency. The investment will result in a reduction of the number of bread production lines at the site.

“With the investment, we will develop the future of the Lahti bakery by building an energy-efficient and modern line,” Marko Bergholm, Fazer Bakery Finland managing director said.

“Consumers are looking for new types of rye bread products in their daily lives to bring variety to the current offering. For us, it is important that the products are baked sustainably. Our bakery in Lahti is the largest rye bread bakery in the world, and we are proud of it,” Bergholm added.

Original story was published by Just Food on 16.03.2023 and can be found here.

Finland sets sights on higher R&D intensity after overhauling state spending policies

Finland’s initiative to boost research and development by pumping an extra €280 million of public money into the sector each year between 2024 and 2030 was published in an article by Science|Business on March 14. The article delves into the spending on R&D over the years by Finland and how it will be used.

The article highlights that the ultimate goal is to increase public and private investment to 4% of the country’s GDP by the end of the decade. By doing so, Finland could make it one of the EU’s biggest spenders on R&D, with most countries struggling to achieve the more modest 3% objective by 2030 agreed by individual member states, according to the article.

Antti Pelkonen, science adviser in the prime minister’s cabinet told Science|Business that the changes will be a “huge boost” to the Finnish R&D system. Many politicians have recently stated that it is very important to really stick to this commitment and not to withdraw from it,” Pelkonen told Science|Business. “Of course, a government in the future might overturn the law, it’s possible, but at this moment I’m quite confident that it will stay in force – that’s what it was all about,” Pelkonen added.

Original story was published by Science|Business on 14.03.2023 and can be found here.

