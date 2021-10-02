Helsinki first began digging up its surface in the 1980s during the Cold War, with the aim of creating a subterranean space that could contain the city’s entire population in case of an attack.

Helsinki’s underground network a hidden gem

Helsinki first began excavating the area below its surface in the 1980s, creating an intricate network of subterranean tunnels to safeguard its population from potential attacks during the cold war.

Now, nearly 200 miles of the underground space are used for a wide range of services, including car parks, pedestrian routes and attractions such as the Temppeliaukio Church and the recently constructed Amos Rex art museum.

Finland is currently developing plans for an underground route that would connect the cities of Helsinki and Tallinn, Estonia across the Gulf of Finland.

Original story was published by TravelPulse on 28.09.2021 and can be found here.

Finland could introduce new Lotteries Act reforms to protect customers

The Finnish government has proposed several amendments to the Lotteries Act, which regulates gambling in the country. The suggested changes include the introduction of payment blocking for gambling companies that are not regulated.

The new bill calls for mandatory ID verification to be extended to all forms of gambling, and could also impose restrictions on how gambling products are marketed. Advertising would be banned for games that are considered especially harmful, including those on slot machines.

Additionally the state-run gambling monopoly Veikkaus would be required to shift its machines to venues that can be easily monitored and prepare a self-monitoring plan ensuring the prevention of harmful behavior.

Original story was published by iGaming Business and Casino News Daily and can be found here and here.

Swedish construction firm to build Finland’s largest hotel

Skanska, a construction and development company based in Sweden, has signed an 86-million-euro contract to build what will be Finland’s largest hotel next to the Helsinki Airport in Vantaa.

The hotel will span around 37,800 square metres and will be run by the Nordic Choice Hotels, which operates establishments such as Clarion Hotel Helsinki.

It is expected to get a LEED Gold Certification. The LEED green building rating system measures the sustainability and efficiency of buildings.

Original story was published by MarketScreener and Global Construction Review and can be found here and here.

Consortium undertakes huge solar project in Finland

An international consortium that includes Dutch company De Vrije Wind and Finland-based Kaskisten Tuulivoima Oy and Kauhanummi Oy is set to construct a 500-MW solar power plant in Palloneva, Southern Finland.

The group also plans to set up a 45-MW wind power facility in the area, which consists of 500 hectares of abandoned peatland, and seeks to invest a total of 400 million euros in both plants.

Original story was published by Pv Magazine on 29.09.2021 and can be found here.

Finnish company launches new fitness watch

Finnish sports watch manufacturer Suunto’s latest product, the Suunto 9 peak, has captured the attention of tech reviewers for its stylish and lightweight design. The device is considerably lighter than competitive products such as the Apple Watch.

However, while the extended battery life and data capture function have generated some praise, users have criticised the watch’s small screen, swipe controls and inability to incorporate third-party apps.

Original story was published by 9News and ChannelNews and can be found here and here.

Tahira Sequeira

Helsinki Times