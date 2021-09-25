Finland’s rural municipalities are largely dominated by the agriculture and construction industries and offer few jobs for highly-skilled young women, who often associate the region with limited opportunities and boredom.

Rural Finland is facing an exodus of skilled young women

A growing number of young women are leaving the Finnish countryside in favour of larger towns and cities as these offer more employment and study opportunities.

Official data indicates that over half of Finland’s rural municipalities now have less than 81 women for every 100 men aged 15–24. Finnish girls often surpass boys in school and are more likely to seek higher education opportunities in urban areas.

According to a poll conducted by authorities in Kainuu, Eastern Finland, where politicians “are worried” by the phenomenon, half of young women felt excluded from local decision-making, and several complained of intolerant attitudes towards ethnic or sexual minorities.

Original story was published by France 24 on 20.09.2021 and can be found here.

Finnish researchers produce coffee in a lab

Researchers at the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland have successfully produced coffee cells in bioreactors employing the same techniques that are used to create lab-grown meat such as beef.

According to the research team, the coffee cell cultures are cheaper and easier to produce than animal cell cultures, and lab-grown coffee could serve as a beneficial alternative to conventional coffee cultivation, which is currently unsustainable due to increasing demand, ethical concerns and climate change.

The lab aims to eventually commercialise the product, which would enable countries such as Finland, which cannot grow coffee naturally, to have their own source.

Original story was published by Fast Company and Bio Market Insights and can be found here and here.

Finland in dire need of tech specialists, lobby group warns

Lobby group Technology Industries of Finland, which represents around 1,600 companies in the industry, has said that Finland is facing an acute shortage of specialists, and would need 130,000 new skilled workers within the next decade.

The group’s claims are the latest in a long line of efforts to draw attention to Finland’s dwindling skilled labour force and the need to attract foreign talent. Multiple industries in the country are tackling similar issues, with the Confederation of Finnish Industries revealing that up to 80 percent of companies are struggling to acquire new workers.

Original story was published by Euractiv on 24.09.2021 and can be found here.

Finnish Ministry proposes long-term work visa to attract foreign talent

The Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has proposed the introduction of a national D visa, to be granted to specialists, growth or start-up entrepreneurs along with their families. The visa would enable all the applicants to stay in Finland for over a year.

According to Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo, several other Schengen countries already offer the D visa, which could play a key role in helping Finland target and acquire the foreign experts it needs.

Original story was published by Schengenvisainfo.com on 17.09.2021 and can be found here.

Somali-Finnish director’s movie lauded at film festivals

Khadar Ayderus Ahmed’s The Gravedigger’s wife has won the Amplify Voices Award at the Toronto International Film Festival. Filmed primarily in Djibouti, Africa, the Somali-language film focuses on a gravedigger’s quest to finance his sick wife’s medical treatment.

Ahmed, who describes Finnish cinema as being “so white” and encouraging age-old stereotypes about Somalis, hopes that this film and others will help movie-goers in Finland welcome more diversity.

Original story was published by Variety and The National and can be found here and here.

Tahira Sequeira

Helsinki Times