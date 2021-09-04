Finland beat Switzerland 3–1 to take third place at the 2021 IIHF World Women's Championship on Tuesday. Tanja Niskanen , Ella Viitasuo and Petra Nieminen scored one goal each, while goaltender Anni Keisala made a total of 18 saves during the match.

The Finnish women’s national ice hockey team skated into headlines this week after winning the bronze medal at the women’s world hockey championship.

This is the thirteenth time that the team has won bronze at the tournament, its best result being a silver win in 2019. Finland lost against the U.S. by a close 2–1 during the semi-finals.

The role of Finland’s forests in the fight against climate change was the subject of debate this week. A draft of the EU’s new forestry strategy which was leaked in June largely neglected wood-based products, while indicating that forests should be primarily used as carbon sinks (places that store more carbon than they release).

This has divided public opinion in Finland, where forests account for 70 per cent of the landmass. Industry representatives and the government believe that the country should explore the potential of replacing fossil fuels with wood-based bioenergy and products.

On the other hand, environmentalists argue that wood alone would not be an adequate substitute for all fossil fuels and that forests should not be used to promote corporate interests.

Sandstorm, the iconic instrumental track by Finnish DJ and record producer Darude, was also the focus of attention this week when ESPN published a story detailing its history and popularity in the world of sports.

The instantly recognisable, catchy tune, first released in 1999, has come to be associated with images of adrenaline and triumph in a wide array of sports across the U.S., cementing its legacy as an anthem.

Additionally, the song’s use in esports streams on platforms such as Twitch has elevated it to the status of a cultural phenomenon in the internet era.

In other news, the Embassy of Finland in Thailand is promoting gender equality through a competition titled Dream it, Be It. Girls between the ages of 15 and 18 in Thailand can send in videos to the embassy describing their dream job and hopes for the future.

The winner will get an all-expenses-paid trip to Finland, where they will stay at a study camp for 6 days. Here, they will have the opportunity to have interesting learning experiences and meet girls their own age from around the world.

Meanwhile, Finland and Estonia have collaborated to develop a network of hiking areas to boost tourism and outdoor activities in both countries. All sites will feature amenities such as dry toilets and campsites and can be used for outdoor excursions as well as forestry, hunting, and fishing.

The network includes the areas of Aegviidu-Kõrvemaa, Kiidjärve-Kooraste, Nõva and Räpinä-Värska in Estonia and Ruunaa, Kylmäluoma, Oulujärvi and Evo in Finland.

