Matilda Castren becomes first Finn to win LPGA championship

Matilda Castren made history this week when she became the first Finnish winner in LPGA history. The 26-year-old beat Taiwan’s Min Lee, despite starting two strokes behind her, with a final birdie putt that propelled her to first place at the LPGA Mediheal Championship on Sunday.

This was the fifteenth start on the LPGA for Castren, who jokingly commented that a lot of people in her home country must have lost sleep, as she teed off at 1 a.m. Finnish time.

The golfer also confessed that she had her doubts about snapping up the title and said she hopes that her win will inspire young girls to aim high and pursue their dreams.

Original story was published by Golfweek on 13.06.2021 and can be found here.

Finland’s Saimaa ringed seals face an uncertain future

The Saimaa seals, a rare subspecies of ringed seal (Pusa hispida), have become a beloved icon in Finland; however, they are facing extinction due to factors such as climate change, post-pandemic tourism and net fishing.

Through his work, Juha Taskinen—who has been bestowed the title of “Norppa” in Finland—has publicised the precarious situation faced by the endangered animals. While Taskinen and others helped restore the seals’ population to an extent, their future remains uncertain.

The animals have gradually grown accustomed to tourists, who often visit Lake Saimaa on boats and jetskis. Taskinen believes that this is a good sign as they have returned to areas where they were once hunted.

Original story was published by Atlas Obscura on 16.06.2021 and can be found here.

Finnish brewery uses goose poop to create unique beer

Finnish microbrewery Ant Brew is introducing a new stout beer that is made using goose droppings. The experimental brew has been inspired by the beer company’s home city of Lahti, which is the European Green Capital 2021.

According to a statement released by Ant Brew, the droppings are used in a “food-safe way to smoke malt to create a unique stout beer,” and have been collected from local parks, thereby achieving the dual purpose of cleaning the city’s surroundings.

The new beer, which is named Wasted Potential Imperial Stout, is reportedly the brewery’s way of starting a discussion about “utilisation of waste, urban farming, and local and wild food among beer enthusiasts.”

Original story was published by TimeOut on 15.06.2021 and can be found here.

Adidas to invest in Finnish sustainable materials company

German sportswear manufacturer Adidas has agreed to buy 3 million euros worth of shares in Finland-based Spinnova’s initial public offering. Spinnova uses a patented technology to transform wood or agricultural waste into textile fibre.

The sustainable material company is currently constructing its first commercial factory in Finland with Brazil-based wood raw material supplier Suzano. It is also launching a facility that will produce fibre from leather waste.

Adidas is seeking ways to incorporate more sustainable materials in its products, and is also collaborating with Finnish start-up Infinited Fiber to research technology that would convert used clothes into a cotton-like material.

Original story was published by Reuters on 10.06.2021 and can be found here.

Finland and Spain to collaborate on tackling depopulation and insularity

EU State Secretary Juan Gonzalez-Barba visited Finland, along with delegations from the autonomous Spanish regions of Aragon, Castile-La Mancha, Castile and Leon and the Balearic Islands, to enable cooperation on issues of common interest—in particular the challenges of depopulation and insularity—with the aim of making them a priority for EU policies.

This was the first time the State Secretary for the EU has travelled with regional representatives to an EU country for bilateral talks. The economies of inhabited islands have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The delegation held meetings in the city of Oulu as well as the Åland Islands, which are currently the only European island region with political autonomy in the Baltic Sea.

Original story was published by MarketScreener on 16.06.2021 and can be found here.

Tahira Sequeira

Helsinki Times