Finland to launch world’s first wooden satellite into space

Finnish companies Arctic Astronautics, Huld and UPM Plywood are set to launch the world’s first wooden satellite into space this year.

The cube-shaped satellite will feature a suite of onboard sensors that include two cameras and will monitor the behaviour and durability of specially designed plywood to assess the use of wood in space structures.

The satellite, which features a selfie stick, will be sent into space from the Mahia Peninsula launch complex in New Zealand.

Original story was published by The Hilltop News on 14.04.2021 and can be found here.

Innovative Finnish ad campaign draws attention to illiteracy

An illiteracy PSA which involved plastering billboards with a completely made-up language drew the attention of passersby across Finland over the Easter weekend.

The campaign, which was developed by the charity World Vision Finland and agency TBWA\Helsinki, also ran online, provoking a suitably confused reaction from those who came across it.

According to a statement made by World Vision and TBWA\Helsinki, over 700 million people across the world do not have access to education, with the coronavirus pandemic only serving to worsen the situation.

Original story was published by Adweek on 13.04.2021 and can be found here.

Gulf Air makes first lower emission transcontinental flight from Helsinki

The national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Gulf Air recently made history with its first transcontinental flight using low emission fuel.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner used Neste’s MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel for a ceremonial flypast at the 2021 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix last month.

Gulf Air worked closely with Neste as well as the Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco) to ensure the success of the flight.

Original story was published by Aviation Pros on 12.04.2021 and can be found here.

Finland to enhance expertise in quantum technology through new institute

Aalto University, University of Helsinki and VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland have signed an agreement to form InstituteQ: The Finnish Quantum Institute, an umbrella organisation through which they can further develop quantum science and technology.

The institute will combine the resources and expertise of the three founder institutions, all of which have been researching, teaching and commercialising quantum science and technology for decades.

The primary aims of InstituteQ are to coordinate national research efforts, provide education that will equip the workforce with required skills and drive innovation in the field.

Original story was published by HPCWire on 08.04.2021 and can be found here.

Finnish study finds preschoolers exceed recommended screen time limit

Researchers at the University of Helsinki conducted a study which monitored the amount of time preschool-aged children spent on electronic devices such as televisions and video game consoles at the ages of 18 months and again at the age of 5.

Almost all the 5-year-olds (95 per cent) reported spending over an hour—the WHO-recommended maximum daily screen time—on the gadgets.

Increased screen time is a significant risk factor for psychological issues such as hyperactivity, even in small children.

Original story was published by Healio on 15.04.2021 and can be found here.

