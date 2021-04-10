Published in the Journal of Frontiers in Psychology, the study examined cross-cultural health behaviors and the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on perceived wellbeing. It also analysed how different confinement measures in multiple countries led to differences in health outcomes.

Finland wins title of most physically active country during the pandemic

According to a new study published in the Journal of Frontiers in Psychology, Finland is the country with the most physically active residents since the COVID-19 crisis began.

The study is based on a survey that was distributed across multiple countries during the first stages of the pandemic. It had a total of 1,131 participants. Increased physical activity was linked to better mental health, sleep and physical wellbeing.

Participants from Finland registered the highest scores in physical health. Those in Latin American countries were reportedly most affected by mental health and emotional issues, while South Koreans were the least affected.

Original story was published by Theravive on 06.04.2021 and can be found here.

Finnish Food Workers’ Union urges consumers to boycott Estonia-produced beer

The Finnish Food Workers’ Union has called for a boycott on a beer produced in Estonia on social media. The new beer, named Keijo, is a product of Kontula Brewery in Helsinki.

While the lager is produced in Tartu, Estonia, it is Finnish-owned, with the product development, storage, marketing and sales all taking place in Finland.

Although the brewery has openly stated where the beverage is made, the Finnish Food Workers’ Union claims the brand name could confuse customers as it clearly refers to Kontula. The union has previously called for boycotts on Fazer's Runeberg tarts made in Latvia and Sisu lozenges produced in Italy.

Original story was published by The Baltic Times on 05.04.2021 and can be found here.

Finnish anti-bullying programme to be tested in UK schools

Numerous schools across the UK have enrolled in the Stand Together research project, which seeks to determine whether KiVa, an anti-bullying programme developed in Finland, is better than the region’s current strategies.

KiVa comprises three key elements: prevention, intervention and monitoring, and is based on extensive research. The programme has proved effective at reducing bullying and improving the mental wellbeing of students in Finland.

The Stand Together trial will help decide whether the KiVa programme should be introduced in primary schools in the UK.

Original story was published by Oxford Mail on 06.04.2021 and can be found here.

Finnvera signs up for 650-million-euro loan for Finnish companies

Finnvera, a state-owned specialised financing company, has signed an agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) for a guarantee programme that will enable 650 million euros in investment loans for large enterprises.

Working with the EIB will allow Finnvera to utilise EU funding to support Finnish companies during and after the COVID- 19 pandemic.

Original story was published by Devdiscourse on 06.04.2021 and can be found here.

Finland’s free school meals a crucial part of the education system

Finland has been a pioneer of free school meals, which were first introduced in the country during World War 2. All students in pre-primary, basic and upper secondary schools are entitled to a full, nutritionally balanced meal that is free of charge.

The meal is seen as an important tool for students to learn about food and nutrition. The COVID-19 crisis introduced new challenges as schools had to adapt and organise meals for distance learning students.

However, the Left Alliance political party plans to take the school meal programme a step further by introducing free breakfasts for students in the near future.

Original story was published by Jacobin on 07.04.2021 and can be found here.



Tahira Sequeira

Helsinki Times