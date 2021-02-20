Finnish sports enthusiasts have embraced a new trend—running through snow wearing only socks and no shoes. The latest craze hit headlines across the world this week, with many marvelling at the phenomenon.

Finns take to running in snow without footwear

Fitness freaks in Finland have begun running in deep snow with multiple layers of socks instead of shoes. Adherents of this latest fad claim that the activity provides stimulation for the feet while also offering fitness benefits.

Barefoot running is a popular pastime in warmer weather, but the heavier than usual snowfall this winter has not hindered running enthusiasts in the country.

Woollen socks are now abundantly available, as a large number of Finns have reportedly adopted knitting as a hobby this winter.

Original story was published by New York Post on 16.02.2021 and can be found here.

Finland winning the fight against disinformation

Finland recently ranked first in an annual index that measures resilience to disinformation. Since 2014, schools in the country have included media literacy in their curriculum.

Children are taught to critically analyse news sources and identify propaganda from the age of 6. Schools encourage students to study how the media portrays various incidents and to question the effect that social media has on their attitudes and perceptions.

Finland’s anti-disinformation campaign also extends to initiatives such as Faktabaari (Fact Bar)—a volunteer-run NGO that offers fact-checking services.

Original story was published by The Telegraph on 16.02.2021 and can be found here.

Study claims Finland is the happiest country due to universal healthcare

New data from Lenstore suggests countries such as Finland and Iceland rank high on the UN’s World Happiness Report due to the quality and accessibility of their healthcare.

Finland has topped the list of happiest countries for three years in a row. The World Happiness Report takes into account factors such as life expectancy, corruption levels and freedom of expression.

Despite being declared the fourth happiest country, Iceland beat Finland in Lenstore’s study by scoring 93.6 for its healthcare offerings. Finland scored 89.6, tying with Spain.

Original story was published by the Daily Express on 11.02.2021 and can be found here.

Record number of Finns recycle waste fats left over from Christmas

The Ham Trick—Neste’s campaign to recycle waste fat and advocate a circular economy—reached a new record for the fifth year in a row.

The campaign has drawn in more participants every year since it began, with an increased network of almost 350 collection points this year.

The waste fats collected via the Ham Trick are used to produce Neste MY Renewable, and can create enough renewable diesel to drive a car around the world up to 17 times.

Original story was published by Petrol Plaza on 12.02.2021 and can be found here.

Finland contributes 4.3 million euros to help children in Lebanon

The Finnish government plans to donate 4.3 million euros towards supporting the wellbeing of children in Lebanon. The money will go to UNICEF’s “No Lost Generation” programme, which focuses on supporting children in crisis-hit countries.

The ongoing pandemic and economic crisis in Lebanon have had a highly damaging effect on children’s living conditions, depriving them of proper education and facilities.

Original story was published by The961 on 18.02.2021 and can be found here.

Tahira Sequeira

Helsinki Times