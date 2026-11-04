The agency said its Philadelphia office had detained the Finnish national over allegations of voting without US citizenship.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), a division of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), announced the arrest on social media on Tuesday, 3 November.

US immigration authorities have arrested a Finnish citizen suspected of registering to vote and casting a ballot illegally in the 2024 presidential election.

Add Helsinki Times as a preferred source on Google (opens Google in a new tab)

The authorities have not disclosed the suspect's identity, age or immigration status. An image accompanying the announcement shows a woman whose face has been blurred.

HSI did not specify when the arrest took place or provide details about how investigators identified the alleged offence.

Under US federal law, non-citizens are generally prohibited from voting in federal elections, including presidential and congressional contests.

In its announcement, HSI said US elections were reserved for American citizens and warned that people who voted unlawfully would face prosecution.

The allegations concern the 2024 election, when Americans voted in the presidential contest that returned Donald Trump to the White House.

The Finnish citizen's arrest forms part of a wider enforcement campaign targeting foreign nationals suspected of voting in previous US elections.

ICE has published several announcements concerning arrests of non-citizens accused of electoral offences.

The New York Times reported that the US Department of Homeland Security had undertaken an operation to identify non-citizens suspected of voting illegally.

According to the newspaper, the Trump administration had charged more than 230 people with election-related offences nationwide since the president returned to office in January 2025.

More than 158 million votes were cast in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that voting by non-citizens is a widespread problem. His administration has presented its enforcement campaign as a measure to protect election integrity.

Critics of the operation have argued that the arrests and their publicity risk intimidating voters and creating grounds for challenging election results.

Questions have also emerged over the accuracy of federal efforts to identify non-citizens on voter registration lists.

Research published by the Center for American Progress found that the Department of Homeland Security's database-matching methods risk incorrectly identifying US citizens as ineligible voters.

In Nevada, federal authorities initially flagged nearly 16,000 voter registrations as potentially belonging to non-citizens. State officials subsequently examined 185 names supplied by the federal government and determined that all 185 individuals were US citizens.

HT