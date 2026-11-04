The election on 3 November ended Republican control of Congress and handed Democrats the power to challenge Trump's legislative programme during the remaining two years of his presidency.

Democrats have won control of both chambers of the US Congress in the 2026 midterm elections, defeating Republicans across several states as voters expressed frustration with President Donald Trump over rising living costs and the war against Iran. The party secured at least 54 Senate seats and 225 seats in the House of Representatives, according to results reported on Wednesday.

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Democrats gained eight Republican-held Senate seats, winning contests in Texas, Kansas, Iowa, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina and Maine. They also captured more than 20 Republican-held House districts, including seats in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, New Jersey and Virginia.

In Texas, James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton, becoming the first Democrat elected to the US Senate from the state since 1988. Paxton had received Trump's endorsement and substantial financial support from billionaire Elon Musk.

According to an OpenSecrets analysis of campaign finance disclosures, Musk spent at least $455 million supporting Republican candidates and conservative causes nationwide, including more than $200 million in the Texas Senate contest.

In Kansas, Adam Hamilton defeated Republican incumbent Roger Marshall, giving Democrats their first Senate victory in the state since 1932. Annie Andrews won South Carolina's Senate election, ending a 28-year period without a Democratic victory.

Democrat Roy Cooper captured North Carolina's Senate seat, while Sherrod Brown defeated Republican Jon Husted in Ohio. In Iowa, Josh Turek, a former Paralympian, won a Republican-held seat, while Troy Jackson defeated Senator Susan Collins in Maine.

Michigan elected Abdul El-Sayed, making him the first Muslim to serve in the US Senate. The former public health official defeated Republican Mike Rogers following a campaign marked by disputes over religion, healthcare and US foreign policy.

Reuters reported that El-Sayed faced anti-Muslim attacks during the campaign, including unsupported allegations concerning his religious beliefs and loyalty to the United States.

In his victory speech, El-Sayed accused Rogers of conducting "one of the ugliest campaigns we’ve seen in our lifetimes".

Democrats also won several governorships. Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first Black woman elected governor of a US state after winning in Georgia.

In Texas, Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Governor Greg Abbott, becoming the state's first Latina governor and ending more than three decades of Republican control of the office.

Deb Haaland became the first Native American woman elected governor of a US state after winning in New Mexico. David Crowley became Wisconsin's first Black governor, while Aaron Ford won Nevada's governorship.

Economic concerns dominated the election. An Associated Press voter poll found that approximately three-quarters of voters felt angry or dissatisfied with the country's direction.

The same polling indicated that around 70% wanted Congress to exercise greater oversight of the presidency.

Trump acknowledged that the war against Iran and higher petrol prices contributed to Republican defeats.

"I think a part of it was Iran," he told Fox News, while defending his administration's military decisions.

The president also attributed the losses to his absence from the ballot, arguing that Republicans would have performed better had he been standing for election.

Speaking to The New York Times, Trump said he was "absolutely willing to accept those results" and expressed willingness to negotiate with Democrats.

Former President Barack Obama welcomed the outcome, saying Americans wanted leaders who addressed their concerns rather than deepened political divisions.

"Tonight, the American people sent a clear message," Obama wrote on X.

Democratic control of Congress will give the party authority over committee investigations, government spending legislation and Senate confirmation proceedings.

Several races remained unresolved on Wednesday morning, including Senate contests in Alaska and Mississippi, where officials continued counting votes.

HT